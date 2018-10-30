Prep football: As teams finish out season this week, Hawks decide to call it quits

The 2018 high school football season is ending for Edmonds School District squads as three teams will play their final games of the season this week, while one has decided to pass on a Week 10 contest and put away their gear until next year.

For the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, the 2018 season is over. Football coach Kelly Dougan has decided — after consulting with School District Athletic Director Julie Stroncek — that his squad will not play a final game this week. “We’ve decided to call it a season,” he said.

With no Week 10 game, the Hawks will end the year with an overall record of 5-4.

Dougan admitted that mounting injuries on his squad played a part in his decision to not play a game this week. The Hawks fielded a team on Oct. 26 without usual starters Brandon Bach, Arjae Guiao and Mustafa Balikci, all out because of injuries suffered the week before.

Additionally, it was possible that Terrace starting quarterback Jesse James Martineau might not have been available for a Week 10 game due to showing concussion-like symptoms after being sacked late in the clash with Blaine last week.

Dougan also said that in previous years he and his coaches have found it challenging to inspire this squad to play Week 10 games that don’t have playoff implications.

“These consolation games have very little benefit and it’s hard to motivate the kids,” Dougan stated.

“A win is nice, but a loss is very demoralizing,” Dougan added.

The Hawks are 1-2 in non-playoff Week 10 games since Dougan became head coach of the team in 2015.

Elsewhere, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks will end their season with games on Thursday, Nov. 1. The Warriors will host the Jackson Timberwolves at Edmonds Stadium; kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Mavs will travel to Marysville to take on the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks at QuilCeda Stadium for a 7 p.m. tilt.

The Lynnwood Royals will wait until Friday, Nov. 2, for their final game of 2018 when they will face the Interlake Saints at Interlake High School in Bellevue; kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Matchups for Week 10 games of local high schools squads are traditionally determined after teams have been eliminated from any playoff action. Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood failed to post season records needed to be included in the 3A district and state playoff brackets; Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace were knocked out of further playoff consideration after losses on Oct. 26.

— By Doug Petrowski