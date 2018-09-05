Prep fall sports preview: Battle for top singles tennis player slot, plus swim, cross country

1 of 2

As the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys tennis, girls swim and boys and girls cross country teams get ready to battle other schools this fall, the competition has already been underway on the Terrace tennis courts as Hawk teammates Alec Ung and Marck Primavera fight it out for top team honors.

Ung and Primavera are competing to become the no. 1 singles player for the Hawks this season. Terrace Coach Alberto Ramirez isn’t ready to give the nod to either and foresees the possibility of Ung and Primavera both serving in the role at times this year.

“So far they have split their two challenge matches,” Ramirez said. “I expect that pattern to continue through the rest of the season since their games are very close.”

Ramirez sees a benefit if Ung and Primavera keep feuding for the team’s no.1 singles’ spot. “That will be a good thing if they challenge each other,” he said. “That will only help them improve.”

While Ung and Primavera primarily handled the no. 2 and no. 3 singles roles last year, the two also teamed up for some doubles’ matches. That team spirit and cooperation is something Ramirez is seeing throughout his entire squad this fall.

“I have a great group of players this year,” Ramirez said. “There is a lot of camaraderie between new and returning players and they are all constantly pushing each other.”

“I see a lot of desire from everyone to work hard and improve,” he continued. “I think this is going to be a fun season for the players – and myself. I have no complainers, they all go out and do what they are asked to do. I am very pleased with everyone’s dedication and work ethic.”

Matches against other schools began on Tuesday, Sept. 4 for Terrace as the Hawks hosted and defeated the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats.

The Terrace girls swim team, led by second-year Coach Rebecca Cartwright, gets their 2018 season underway two days later on Thursday, Sept. 6, when they travel to the Kamiak Jamboree at Kamiak High School.

The Hawk cross country squads, led by first-year Coach Joel Pearson, get an extra week of practices as their competitive season doesn’t begin until Thursday, Sept. 13, when they take on Lynnwood, Jackson and Kamiak in a four-team meet at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Boys Tennis

Coach: Alberto Ramirez (eleventh year)

2017 record: 4-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-9 overall

First 2018 dual team match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

2018 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.17.320

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Girls Swim

Coach: Rebecca Cartwright (second year)

2017 highlight: six swimmers qualified for the WIAA 2A State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships

First 2018 match: Kamiak Jamboree, Thursday, Sept. 6, 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo

2018 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.13.320

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Cross Country

Coach: Joel Pearson (first year)

2017 highlight: five runners qualified for the WIAA 2A State Cross Country Championships

First 2018 meet: versus Lynnwood, Jackson, Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 13, 3:45 p.m. at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood

2018 boys schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.2.320

2018 girls schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.19.320

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski