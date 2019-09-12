Prep cross country: Williams takes first in Hawks’ opening meet

Mountlake Terrace senior Alex Williams ran to a first-place finish at the Hawks’ season-opening cross country meet, grabbing the top spot in the boys varsity division at River Meadows Park in Arlington.

Williams completed the 3200 meter course in a time of 10:05, fastest of all 178 boys varsity and junior varsity competitors.

The Hawks’ boys squad finished fourth overall at the seven-team meet with 112 points; Arlington took the team title with five runners in the top eight finishers and 23 team points.

In the girls’ competition, Mountlake Terrace placed sixth with 149 points. The squad was led by freshman Jolie Davison finishing in 16th among the 113 runners.

To view all the results from Wednesday’s meet, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=157956&show=all.

Terrace will next head to Bellingham and compete in the Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview (Sehome Invite) on Saturday, Sept. 14. The event will draw more than 40 teams from schools throughout Washington state and British Columbia. Racing over the two-mile course at Civic Stadium begins at 10 a.m.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington meet; Sept. 11 (3200 meters course at River Meadows Park in Arlington)

Boys team results:

Arlington 23 Lake Stevens 61 Snohomish 83 Mountlake Terrace 112 Stanwood 126 Shorecrest 149 Marysville-Getchell 158

Girls team results:

Lake Stevens 49 Marysville-Getchell 54 Arlington 56 Snohomish 95 Stanwood 129 Mountlake Terrace 149 Shorecrest 191

Mountlake Terrace boys top results:

— Alex Williams, 1st place (10:05)

— Tymothy Harris, 16th place (10:56)

— Mitch Givens, 29th place (11:31)

— Abahai Gounder, 36th place (11:54)

— Kai Hinch, tied for 39th place (11:59)

— Jasper Sims, tied for 39th place (11:59)

— Tod Gil Harris, 45th place (12:17)

Mountlake Terrace girls top results:

— Jolie Davison, 16th place (13:34)

— Alexandria Gill-More, 21st place (13:50)

— Lindee Cutler, 40th place (14:39)

— Sadie Sadler, 53rd place (15:09)

— Juliette Escalona, 59th place (15:24)

— Angelina DePano, 61st place (15:29)

— Gwyneth Camacho, 71st place (15:48)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview (Sehome Invite); Saturday, Sept. 14; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham