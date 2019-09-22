Prep cross country: Williams finishes 8th in Nike Battle of the 509

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks cross country teams crossed the state on Saturday to participate in the third annual Nike Battle of the 509, with one Hawk bringing home a top-10 individual finish.

Senior Alex Williams finished eighth among almost 200 runners in the varsity boys race with a time of 15:46.02 over the 5,000 meter course at the Fairway Golf Course in Cheney.

The event drew 45 schools from throughout Washington and Idaho.

Terrace will return to Wesco League competition on Wednesday, Sept. 25, when they host a four-team meet at Ballinger Park; races begin at 3:45 p.m.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at the Nike Battle of the 509, Sept. 21 (5,000 meters at the Fairways Golf Course in Cheney)

Boys team scores (top 10):

Rogers (Spokane) 61 Mead 66 Sandpoint 103 Gonzaga Prep 139 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls, WA) 162 University (Spokane) 202 Cheney 249 Pullman 295 Mountlake Terrace 308 Moscow 315

Mountlake Terrace top boys finishers:

— Alex Williams, 8th place (15:46.02)

— Kai Hinch, 60th place (17:17.00)

— Tymothy Harris, 72nd place (17:34.83)

— Mitch Givens, 85th place (17:51.36)

— Grant Moulton, 104th place (18:06.87)

Girls team scores (top 10 and Mountlake Terrace):

Post Falls 53 Central Valley 67 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 87 Mead 133 Coeur D’Alene 141 Sandpoint 187 Pullman 211 Cheney 243 Moscow 261 Gonzaga Prep 262 Mountlake Terrace 384

Mountlake Terrace top girls finishers:

— Jolie Davison, 42nd place (20:56.48)

— Alexandria Gill-More, 80th place (22:21.76)

— Angelina DePano, 103rd place (23:55.54)

— Juliette Escalona, 107th place (24:08.04)

— Sadie Sadler, 111th place (24:23.32)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Snohomish, Oak Harbor, Lake Stevens; Wednesday, Sept. 25; 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park

— By Doug Petrowski