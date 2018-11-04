Prep cross country: Terrace boys take 4th at state championships

High school runners from the Edmonds School District competed against the best in Washington state on Saturday at the 2018 WIAA State Cross Country Championships, and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks ran to one of their best boys team finishes at state ever.

The Mountlake Terrace boys earned fourth place in the 2A boys team race; the Hawks’ Alex Williams finished eighth among the 165 competitors to pace Terrace.

The Hawks also sent two girl runners to the state meet; Alexandria Gill-More finished 46th in the 2A girls event while teammate Simone Davison ended up 57th.

Edmonds-Woodway finished fourth in the 3A boys team competition, the third straight year the Warrior boys have claimed the fourth-place trophy at the event. Deyago Peraza led E-W in the 5,000 meter boys race, finishing third among the 161 runners.

The Lady Warriors took eighth place in the 3A girls race; the E-W girls had been the runner-up in each of the past three state meets.

Micah Murphy was the sole qualifier to the state meet from Lynnwood High School; the junior finished the 3A boys race in a time of 17:11.80, good enough for a 90th place in the event.

To view all the results from the WIAA State Cross Country Meet, held Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, click http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1147.

Prep Cross Country: WIAA State Cross Country Meet, Nov. 4 (5,000 meter course at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco)

3A Boys’ team results:

  1. Kamiakin      37
  2. North Central  74
  3. Arlington      97
  4. Edmonds-Woodway 118
  5. Lakeside (Seattle) 152
  6. Bishop Blanchet 197
  7. Interlake     203
  8. Bainbridge 204
  9. Stadium     214
  10. Ballard     227
  11. Franklin     284
  12. Snohomish 302
  13. Shelton     354
  14. Peninsula 363
  15. Central Kitsap 403
  16. Kelso     431

3A Girls team results:

  1. North Central  21
  2. Kamiakin     134
  3. Snohomish 148
  4. Bishop Blanchet 160
  5. Holy Names 185
  6. Eastside Catholic 186
  7. Ingraham     189
  8. Edmonds-Woodway 212
  9. Ballard     219
  10. Central Kitsap 230
  11. Stadium     268
  12. Arlington     272
  13. Garfield     297
  14. Prairie     346
  15. Capital     363
  16. Fort Vancouver 376

2A Boys’ team results:

  1. Sehome      84
  2. Washougal  98
  3. Liberty (Issaquah) 150
  4. Mountlake Terrace 158
  5. Ridgefield 160
  6. Pullman     163
  7. Steilacoom 169
  8. Ellensburg 178
  9. Selah     181
  10. Sammamish 204
  11. Tumwater 243
  12. Eatonville 306
  13. North Kitsap 336
  14. Kingston     362
  15. White River 378
  16. Port Angeles 394

2A Girls’ team results:

  1. West Valley (Spokane) 118
  2. Bellingham 118
  3. Pullman     123
  4. Cedarcrest 138
  5. Ellensburg 146
  6. Liberty (Issaquah) 148
  7. Sehome     178
  8. Port Angeles 186
  9. Washougal 209
  10. Hockinson 215
  11. Ridgefield 309
  12. Highline     315
  13. North Kitsap 322
  14. White River 359
  15. Tumwater 386
  16. Franklin Pierce 413

3A Boys’ individual results (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):

  1. Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:44.10
  2. Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:17.20
  3. Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:25.40
  4. Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:44.60
  5. Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:59.70
  6. Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:12.20
  7. Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:25.10
  8. Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 17:11.80

3A Girls’ individual results (Edmonds-Woodway):

  1. Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:30.60
  2. Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:40.50
  3. Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:35.40
  4. Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:05.90
  5. Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:06.70
  6. Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:25.70

2A Boys’ individual results (Mountlake Terrace):

  1. Alex Williams, 16:24.90
  2. Josh Beam, 16:45.50
  3. Jaden Lofrese, 16:52.20
  4. Ivan Moulton, 17:17.20
  5. Allen Hutmacher, 18:06.20
  6. Tymothy Harris, 18:19.10
  7. Kai Hinch, 18:32.30

2A Girls individual results (Mountlake Terrace):

  1. Alexandria Gill-More, 21:04.20
  2. Simone Davison, 21:16.90

— By Doug Petrowski

