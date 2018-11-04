Prep cross country: Terrace boys take 4th at state championships

High school runners from the Edmonds School District competed against the best in Washington state on Saturday at the 2018 WIAA State Cross Country Championships, and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks ran to one of their best boys team finishes at state ever.

The Mountlake Terrace boys earned fourth place in the 2A boys team race; the Hawks’ Alex Williams finished eighth among the 165 competitors to pace Terrace.

The Hawks also sent two girl runners to the state meet; Alexandria Gill-More finished 46th in the 2A girls event while teammate Simone Davison ended up 57th.

Edmonds-Woodway finished fourth in the 3A boys team competition, the third straight year the Warrior boys have claimed the fourth-place trophy at the event. Deyago Peraza led E-W in the 5,000 meter boys race, finishing third among the 161 runners.

The Lady Warriors took eighth place in the 3A girls race; the E-W girls had been the runner-up in each of the past three state meets.

Micah Murphy was the sole qualifier to the state meet from Lynnwood High School; the junior finished the 3A boys race in a time of 17:11.80, good enough for a 90th place in the event.

To view all the results from the WIAA State Cross Country Meet, held Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, click http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1147.

Prep Cross Country: WIAA State Cross Country Meet, Nov. 4 (5,000 meter course at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco)

3A Boys’ team results:

Kamiakin 37 North Central 74 Arlington 97 Edmonds-Woodway 118 Lakeside (Seattle) 152 Bishop Blanchet 197 Interlake 203 Bainbridge 204 Stadium 214 Ballard 227 Franklin 284 Snohomish 302 Shelton 354 Peninsula 363 Central Kitsap 403 Kelso 431

3A Girls team results:

North Central 21 Kamiakin 134 Snohomish 148 Bishop Blanchet 160 Holy Names 185 Eastside Catholic 186 Ingraham 189 Edmonds-Woodway 212 Ballard 219 Central Kitsap 230 Stadium 268 Arlington 272 Garfield 297 Prairie 346 Capital 363 Fort Vancouver 376

2A Boys’ team results:

Sehome 84 Washougal 98 Liberty (Issaquah) 150 Mountlake Terrace 158 Ridgefield 160 Pullman 163 Steilacoom 169 Ellensburg 178 Selah 181 Sammamish 204 Tumwater 243 Eatonville 306 North Kitsap 336 Kingston 362 White River 378 Port Angeles 394

2A Girls’ team results:

West Valley (Spokane) 118 Bellingham 118 Pullman 123 Cedarcrest 138 Ellensburg 146 Liberty (Issaquah) 148 Sehome 178 Port Angeles 186 Washougal 209 Hockinson 215 Ridgefield 309 Highline 315 North Kitsap 322 White River 359 Tumwater 386 Franklin Pierce 413

3A Boys’ individual results (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:44.10 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:17.20 Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:25.40 Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:44.60 Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:59.70 Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:12.20 Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:25.10 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 17:11.80

3A Girls’ individual results (Edmonds-Woodway):

Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:30.60 Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:40.50 Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:35.40 Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:05.90 Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:06.70 Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:25.70

2A Boys’ individual results (Mountlake Terrace):

Alex Williams, 16:24.90 Josh Beam, 16:45.50 Jaden Lofrese, 16:52.20 Ivan Moulton, 17:17.20 Allen Hutmacher, 18:06.20 Tymothy Harris, 18:19.10 Kai Hinch, 18:32.30

2A Girls individual results (Mountlake Terrace):

Alexandria Gill-More, 21:04.20 Simone Davison, 21:16.90

— By Doug Petrowski