Prep cross country: Hawks finish strong in South Whidbey Invitational

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks ran to some strong finishes at the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational held Saturday in Langley with the Hawk boys squad placing fifth in the Division 2 competition.

Senior Jaden Lofrese was the top Terrace individual runner in the boys Division 2 race, placing fourth out of 138 runners.

The Hawks sent a limited number of girl runners to the event with Alexandria Gill-More grabbing 21st place in the girls Division 2 race.

To view all the results from the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/144116/results#395.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, Sept. 15 (5,000 Meters, South Whidbey High School)

Team scores (boys’ varsity Division 2):

1. Meridian 126

2. Sammamish 129

3. Cedarcrest 136

4. Lynden 143

5. Mountlake Terrace 197

6. Port Townsend 207

7. Kings 210

8. Lakewood 217

9. South Whidbey 220

10. University Prep 227

11. Northwest 235

12. Renton 263

13. Cascade (Leavenworth) 266

14. Bellingham 331

15. Roosevelt 341

16. Nooksack Valley 368

17. Cedar Park Christian 370

18. Everett 477

19. Mt. Vernon Christian 483

20. Coupeville 574

21. Blaine 592

Team scores (girls’ varsity Division 2):

1. Kings 70

2. Bellingham 74

3. Cedarcrest 83

4. Meridian 122

5. Lakewood 154

6. Bear Creek 156

7. Lynden Christian 210

8. South Whidbey 219

9. University Prep 221

10. Cascade (Leavenworth) 241

11. Everett 275

12. Port Townsend 279

13. Renton 297

14. Lynden 303

Mountlake Terrace boys’ top-five finishes:

4. Jaden Lofrese, 16:59.19

27. Josh Beam, 17:59.41

39. Tymothy Harris, 18:19.55

60. Allen Hutmacher, 18:46.19

71. Jackson Marrott, 19:08.20

Mountlake Terrace girls’ finishes:

21. Alexandria Gill-More, 22:09.61

82. Reed Lyon, 26:04.90