Prep cross country: Hawks finish strong in South Whidbey Invitational

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks ran to some strong finishes at the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational held Saturday in Langley with the Hawk boys squad placing fifth in the Division 2 competition.
Senior Jaden Lofrese was the top Terrace individual runner in the boys Division 2 race, placing fourth out of 138 runners.
The Hawks sent a limited number of girl runners to the event with Alexandria Gill-More grabbing 21st place in the girls Division 2 race.
To view all the results from the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/144116/results#395.
Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, Sept. 15 (5,000 Meters, South Whidbey High School)
Team scores (boys’ varsity Division 2):
1. Meridian 126
2. Sammamish 129
3. Cedarcrest 136
4. Lynden 143
5. Mountlake Terrace 197
6. Port Townsend 207
7. Kings 210
8. Lakewood 217
9. South Whidbey 220
10. University Prep 227
11. Northwest 235
12. Renton 263
13. Cascade (Leavenworth) 266
14. Bellingham 331
15. Roosevelt 341
16. Nooksack Valley 368
17. Cedar Park Christian 370
18. Everett 477
19. Mt. Vernon Christian 483
20. Coupeville 574
21. Blaine 592
Team scores (girls’ varsity Division 2):
1. Kings 70
2. Bellingham 74
3. Cedarcrest 83
4. Meridian 122
5. Lakewood 154
6. Bear Creek 156
7. Lynden Christian 210
8. South Whidbey 219
9. University Prep 221
10. Cascade (Leavenworth) 241
11. Everett 275
12. Port Townsend 279
13. Renton 297
14. Lynden 303
Mountlake Terrace boys’ top-five finishes:
4. Jaden Lofrese, 16:59.19
27. Josh Beam, 17:59.41
39. Tymothy Harris, 18:19.55
60. Allen Hutmacher, 18:46.19
71. Jackson Marrott, 19:08.20
Mountlake Terrace girls’ finishes:
21. Alexandria Gill-More, 22:09.61
82. Reed Lyon, 26:04.90