Prep cross country: Hawks compete in Saturday contests

High school cross country runners from the Edmonds School District trekked to three prestigious meets throughout the Pacific Northwest on Saturday to compete against elite runners from up and down the West Coast.
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors brought home the most impressive performance from the weekend, a second place in the boys team competition at the Nike Twilight Invitational in Marysville. Lucas Lacambra, Dylan Hartono and Deyago Peraza finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the varsity 3A/4A race to lead E-W to the runner-up trophy.
In other results from the event, the Warrior girls placed 12th, the Lynnwood Royals girls finished 24th, the Meadowdale Maverick boys earned 30th and the Meadowdale girls placed 31st.
At the Nike Portland XC, the Lynnwood boys ran to a 17th place team finish. Junior Micah Murphy led the Royals by finishing third among 240 runners in the Division 3 race at the event.
In Yakima, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys squad finished fourth at the Sunfair Invitational, billed as the largest high school cross country meet in the Pacific Northwest with more than 2,000 competitors. The Terrace girls squad was comprised of three runners (Alexandria Gill-More, Lindee Cutler and Reed Lyon), not enough to register a team score at the event.
Prep Cross Country: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood at the Nike Twilight Invitational, Sept. 29 (5,000 meters, Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville)
Boys team results:
1. Jesuit (Portland, OR) 63
2. Edmonds-Woodway 87
3. Martin Luther King (Riverside, CA) 102
4. Arlington 164
5. Glacier Peak 201
6. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, CA) 216
7. Interlake 216
8. Lake Stevens 218
9. Newport (Bellevue, WA) 255
10. Bainbridge 290
11. Meridian (Meridian, ID) 326
12. Skyline 365
13. Roosevelt (Seattle, WA) 379
14. Kamiak 384
15. Woodinville 406
16. Kentlake 435
17. Kentridge 462
18. Monroe 505
19. Eastlake 519
20. Kentwood 552
21. Kelso 574
22. Mercer Island 601
23. Squalicum 614
24. Marysville-Getchell 662
25. Decatur 674
26. Kent Meridian 730
27. Marysville-Pilchuck 754
28. Cascade 782
29. Auburn 796
30. Meadowdale 863
Girls team results:
1. Jesuit (Portland, OR) 46
2. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, CA) 65
3. Glacier Peak 115
4. St. Mary’s Academy (Portland, OR) 120
5. Lake Stevens 193
6. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) 213
7. Skyline 252
8. Newport (Bellevue, WA) 277
9. Kamiak 287
10. Martin Luther King (Riverside, CA) 314
11. Eastlake 317
12. Edmonds-Woodway 317
13. Arlington 326
14. Woodinville 336
15. Meridian (Meridian, ID) 349
16. Interlake 503
17. Squalicum 509
18. Mercer Island 523
19. Marysville-Getchell 557
20. Roosevelt (Seattle, WA) 564
21. Cascade 571
22. Bainbridge 577
23. Enumclaw 594
24. Lynnwood 598
25. Kentridge 635
26. Kentlake 667
27. Monroe 701
28. Decatur 798
29. Kelso 836
30. Auburn 863
31. Meadowdale 929
32. Kentwood 929
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale boys finishers:
4. Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:40.20
5. Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:42.80
6. Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:44.10
35. Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:30.50
37. Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:30.70
54. Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:49.20
94. John Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:16.90
144. Lance Broderhausen (Meadowdale), 18:07.00
173. Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 18:36.30
176. Cooper Steed (Meadowdale), 18:39.90
195. Thomas Stancik (Meadowdale), 19:33.10
199. Casey Cuprynski (Meadowdale), 19:41.20
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood girls finishers:
18. Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:06.20
27. Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:22.70
40. Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:04.90
62. Christian Savenkova (Lynnwood), 20:34.00
88. Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:14.40
119. Jenna Miller (Lynnwood), 21:59.10
144. Eya Tunkara (Lynnwood), 22:37.30
146. Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood), 22:42.40
147. Ester Himmelfarb (Lynnwood), 22:42.70
155. Erin Francisco (Edmonds-Woodway), 22:57.50
158. Clara Schmidt (Meadowdale), 23:12.00
186. Karla Navarro (Lynnwood), 24:11.20
197. Kahlan Fleiger-Holmes (Meadowdale), 24:44.10
200. Maya Dailer (Meadowdale), 25:09.60
203. Ellie Lynch (Meadowdale), 25:24.40
209. Sidney Wright (Meadowdale), 26:24.00
211. Elena Schmidt (Meadowdale), 26:30.50
216. Trinity Lynch (Meadowdale), 27:38.30
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: versus Lynnwood, Shorewood, Cascade, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek
Meadowdale next meet: versus Mountlake Terrace, Marysville-Getchell, Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at Lyndale Park in Lynnwood
Lynnwood next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Cascade, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek
Prep Cross Country: Lynnwood at the Nike Portland XC, Sept. 29 (5,000 meters, Portland Meadows Race Track in Portland, OR)
Boys team results (Division 3):
1. Medical Lake 126
2. Mt. Rainier 147
3. Ridgefield 171
4. South Salem 183
5. Northwest (Seattle, WA) 194
6. Hockinson 262
7. Wenatchee 274
8. Stayton (Stayton, OR) 290
9. Glencoe (Hillsboro, OR) 292
10. Riverside (Chattaroy, WA) 298
11. St. Stephen’s Academy (Beaverton,OR) 329
12. La Salle Prep (Milwaukie, OR) 335
13. Westside Christian (Tigard, OR) 343
14. St. Helens 374
15. Scappoose (Scappoose, OR) 377
16. Columbia River 397
17. Lynnwood 427
18. Sweet Home (Sweet Home, OR) 453
19. Life Christian Academy (Tacoma, WA) 508
20. Astoria 525
21. Mountainside (Beaverton, OR) 526
22. Sprague 547
23. Archbishop Murphy 603
24. Hillsboro 643
25. Horizon Christian (Tualatin, OR) 656
26. McKay (Salem, OR) 703
27. Estacade (Estacada, OR) 707
28. Pendleton 720
29. Cedar Tree Classical Christian (Ridgefield, WA) 735
30. Union 758
31. Oregon Episcopal (Portland, OR) 765
32. Gresham 767
33. Liberty (Madera, CA) 875
34. Trinity Academy (Portland, OR) 966
35. Neah-Kah-Nie (Rockaway Beach, OR) 974
Lynnwood boys finishers:
3. Micah Murphy, 16:52.20
54. Matthew Mason, 18:02.30
83. Jacob Potter, 18:25.20
145. Daxtyn Castagnetta, 19:22.70
166. Fernando Linan, 19:44.70
171. Anthony Chambers, 19:49.80
205. Raphael Miranda, 20:36.50
Lynnwood next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Cascade, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek
Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at the Sunfair Invitational, Sept. 29 (3 miles, Franklin Park in Yakima)
Boys team results:
1. Kamiakin 9
2. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, ID) 21
3. South Kitsap 38
4. Mountlake Terrace 48
5. Southridge 52
6. Eisenhower (Yakima, WA) 56
7. West Valley (Yakima, WA 56
8. Eastmont 60
9. Northwest Christian (Lacey, WA) 64
10. Lakeside (Nine Mile, WA) 65
11. Canby (Canby, OR) 77
12. Selah 81
13. Moses Lake 82
14. Black Hills (Black Hills, WA) 83
15. South Whidbey 93
16. Lynden 95
17. Bellingham 107
18. Lakes (Lakewood, WA) 123
19. Seton Catholic (Vancouver, WA) 130
20. Kennedy Catholic (Burien, WA) 130
Mountlake Terrace boys finishers:
Jaden Lofrese, 12th in Flight #7 (16:42.35)
Alex Williams, 5th in Flight #6 (16:45.02)
Josh Beam, 4th in Flight #5 (16:56.67)
Ivan Moulton, 6th in Flight #4 (17:21.99)
Tymothy Harris, 10th in Flight #3 (18:16.80)
Allen Hutmacher, 6th in Flight #2 (17:55.80)
Jackson Marrott, 9th in Flight #1 (18:25.10)
Mountlake Terrace girls finishers:
Alexandria Gill-More, 3rd in Flight #3 (21:42.42)
Lindee Cutler, 17th in Flight #2 (24:20.31)
Reed Lyon, 18th in Flight #1 (25:43.75)
Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Marysville-Getchell, Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at Lyndale Park in Lynnwood
