Prep cross country: Hawks among top finishers at Sehome invite

Runners from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools were among the more than 1,200 student athletes competing in the first major prep cross country meet of the season, the Gear up Sports Northwest Preview/Sehome Invite, held Saturday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham — and a number of local runners brought home top-10 finishes.

The races, broken up into class divisions (and a boys junior varsity heat), drew competitors from 42 Washington state high schools and one school from Surrey, British Columbia.

Mountlake Terrace’s Alex Williams and Edmonds-Woodway’s Jacob Willcox earned the top finishes among Edmonds School District runners, placing second and third respectively in the senior boys division.

Meadowdale’s Deklund DeBell finished fourth in the sophomore boys race, E-W’s Logan Bury placed seventh in the junior boys division while Warrior teammate Reese LeCompte, a junior, earned seventh in the boys junior varsity race.

On the girls’ side, E-W’s Ellis Gard finished third in the girls senior race, the Warriors’ Jemma Willcox grabbed fourth in the sophomore girls division, Lynnwood’s Christina Savenkova earned eighth in the senior girls race and Terrace’s Jolie Davison ran to a ninth place finish in the freshman girls race.

To view all the results from the 2019 Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview/Sehome Invite, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=156721&show=all.

Prep Cross Country: Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview/Sehome Invite, Sept. 14 (2-mile course at Civic Stadium in Bellingham)

Mountlake Terrace top-10 finishes:

— Alex Williams, 2nd place in senior boys division, 10:17.60

— Jolie Davison, 9th place in the freshman girls division, 13:41.35

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Marysville-Getchell, Mount Vernon; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:45 p.m. at Strawberry Fields Athletic Complex in Marysville

— By Doug Petrowski