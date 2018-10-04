Prep cross country: Hawk boys first, girls second in Lynndale Park meet

1 of 10

Calling the 2.8-mile course through Lynndale Park “the roller coaster,” Meadowdale Mavericks cross country Coach Kris Maraveller and her Mav runners hosted a four-team meet at the North Lynnwood park on Wednesday.

And while all the runners at the event were in for a wild ride, it was the Mountlake Terrace Hawks who found the day the most thrilling.

The Hawks’ boys squad easily captured the team win over Meadowdale, Marysville-Getchell and Marysville-Pilchuck, while the Lady Hawks placed second on the girls’ side.

The Mavs ran to a third-place finish in both the boys and the girls team competition.

Terrace’s Alex Williams and Jaden Lofrese completed the 2.8-mile course side-by-side in a time of 16:27 to finish 1-2 in the boys varsity race; Williams was credited with winning the event. Deklund DeBell was the Mavs’ top finishers, placing sixth.

Marysville-Getchell’s Jasmine Nguyen and Janae Parsons finished first and second in the girls varsity race. Terrace’s Alexandria Gill-More came in third place while Meadowdale’s Sesley Love grabbed fourth.

The winding course through Lynndale Park earned its nickname due to its many twisting turns and uphill and downhill sections that loop through the park three times before finishing on its south softball field.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Marysville-Pilchuck, Marysville-Getchell in four-team meet, Oct. 4 (2.8 miles, Lynndale Park)

Boys team results:

Mountlake Terrace 35 Marysville-Getchell 55 Meadowdale 62 Marysville-Pilchuck 70

Girls team results:

Marysville-Getchell 36 Mountlake Terrace 49 Meadowdale 59 Marysville-Pilchuck 83

Boys top individual results (Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale):

Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 16:27 Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 16:27 Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale), 16:49 Josh Beam (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02 Lance Broderhausen (Meadowdale), 17:10 Ivan Mouton (Mountlake Terrace), 17:18 Andy Burk (Meadowdale), 17:20 Allen Hutmacher (Mountlake Terrace), 17:34 Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 17:35 Casey Cuprynski (Meadowdale), 18:54

Girls top individual results (Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale):

Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 21:10 Sesley Love (Meadowdale), 21:22 Clara Schmidt (Meadowdale), 21:34 Lindee Cutler (Mountlake Terrace), 22:18 Simone Davison (Mountlake Terrace), 22:21 Gwyneth Camacho (Mountlake Terrace), 23:45 Kelsey Love (Meadowdale), 23:48 Maya Dailer (Meadowdale), 23:52 Angelina DePano (Mountlake Terrace), 24:02 Ellie Lynch (Meadowdale), 24:23

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Hole in the Wall Invitational, Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. at Lakewood High School in Marysville

Meadowdale next meet: at the Edmonds School District Meet, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

— By Doug Petrowski