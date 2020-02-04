Prep cheer: Hawks to compete in state cheerleading championships this weekend

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ cheer squad is heading to southwest Washington this week for the 2020 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships.

The event is being held at Battle Ground High School, just northeast of Vancouver. Mountlake Terrace will perform on Friday, Feb. 7, on the first day of the two-day state championships. The team is scheduled to hit the performance mats at 7:50 p.m.

The Hawks are one of just three teams in the 1A/2A/3A Game Day Small category — competing squads are from Sedro-Woolley and Cascade Christian High Schools.

Last year, Terrace earned a fourth-place finish at the championships in the 1A/2A Non-Tumbling Small category.

Friday’s Day 1 competition at state begins at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for Friday’s session are $7 for adults and $5 for students with valid ASB cards, military personnel and seniors 62 years of age and older.