Prep cheer: Hawks take fourth place in state cheerleading championships

Posted: February 8, 2020 9

The Lynnwood Royals and Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ cheer squads took their place in the spotlight at the 2020 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships on Friday.

The Royals earned a second-place trophy in the 3A Medium Non-Tumbling competition at the event, scoring a 70.5 for their routine. Lynnwood was beat out by Oak Harbor for the category’s championship by just 1.75 points.

Mountlake Terrace took fourth place in the competitive 1A/2A/3A Small Game Day division. The Hawks scored 72.75 points as category runner-up Gig Harbor earned a score 76 while third-place Sultan scored 73 points.

More than 100 cheer squads competed at the two-day state championships held at Battle Ground High School just northeast of Vancouver, Wash.

2020 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships, Feb. 7-8, team scores (Edmonds School District teams)

3A Medium Non-Tumbling:

  1. Oak Harbor 72.25
  2. Lynnwood 70.5
  3. Ballard (red) 61.25
  4. Ingraham 61
  5. Stadium 58.75
  6. Nathan Hale 52.5

1A/2A/3A Small Game Day

  1. Capital 87.75
  2. Gig Harbor 76
  3. Sultan 73
  4. Mountlake Terrace 72.75
  5. Sedro-Woolley 65.5
  6. Cascade Christian 63.75

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME