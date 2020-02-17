Prep boys wrestling: Tran qualifies as alternate for Mat Classic

The 2019-2020 season is over for all but one on the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ wrestling team after competition at the WIAA Region 3 2A Boys Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Terrace’s Tommy Tran placed high enough on Saturday to earn an alternate’s role for the final meet of the year, Mat Classic XXXII, Feb. 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome, but Tran was the only Hawk who became eligible to make the trip to the state championships.

W.F. West High School of Chehalis won the team title at the Region 3 2A meet, topping runner-up Washougal by 46 points.

Prep Wrestling: WIAA Region 3 2A Boys Wrestling Tournament (at Tumwater High School)

Team scores:

W.F. West 238.5 Washougal 196.5 Tumwater 112 Centralia 93 Woodland 88.5 Ridgefield 74.5 Rochester 70.5 Black Hills 70 Aberdeen 62 Columbia River 55 Cedarcrest 46 Hockinson 44 Mountlake Terrace 12 R.A. Long 10 Archbishop Murphy 0

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Tommy Tran (alternate in 113-pound division) at the Mat Classic XXXII; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; at the Tacoma Dome

— By Doug Petrowski