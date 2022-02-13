Prep boys wrestling regionals: Warriors finish 3rd, with 8 state bound; Hawk, Mav and Royal wrestlers also advance

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys wrestling team finished in third place with 162.5 points at the WIAA 3A Region 3 Wrestling Tournament held at Foss High School on Feb. 12. Auburn Riverside won the 20-team tournament with 180.5 points. Lynnwood was 13th, Meadowdale 14th and Mountlake Terrace 16th.

Anchored by championships from seniors Alex Rapelje at 152 and Alec Rust at 170, the Warriors advanced eight wrestlers to the state tournament. Also qualifying for state were Jacob Pahre 132, George Quintans 138, Liam Fitting 160, Justus Whitaker 170, Russel Hare 195 and Evan Gibbs 220.

Nathaniel Wilder of Lynnwood advanced to the finals at 145 before losing a rematch of the Wesco finals to Thomas Rhodes from Shorecrest by a 6-3 decision. Kayden Richman Myers also advanced to state for the Royals.

At 182, Saul Hernandez from Meadowdale advanced to the finals finishing second in a hard fought 5-3 decision to Navarre Dixon from Lincoln of Tacoma.

Seraphim Treperinas of Mountlake Terrace will advance to state at 113.

Team Scores 1 Auburn Riverside 180.5 2 Silas 171.5 3 Edmonds-Woodway 162.5 4 Lincoln (Tacoma) 131.5 5 Auburn 116.0 6 Todd Beamer 106.0 7 Spanaway Lake 100.0 8 Kent Meridian 94.5 9 Shorewood 91.0 10 Bonney Lake 80.0 11 Shorecrest 71.0 12 Thomas Jefferson 70.5 13 Lynnwood 70.0 14 Meadowdale 50.0 15 Kentlake 48.0 16 Mountlake Terrace 46.5 17 Lakes 39.5 18 Stadium 28.0 19 Auburn Mountainview 9.0 20 Mount Tahoma 6.0

Top 5 to state

106

1st Place – Alexander Richardson of Lincoln (Tacoma)

2nd Place – Chance Hanson of Auburn Riverside

3rd Place – Payton Eklund of Auburn Riverside

4th Place – Elyas Karimi of Kent Meridian

5th Place – Chase Cook of Kent Meridian

6th Place – Phillipe Ban of Lynnwood

1st Place Match

Alexander Richardson (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 22-0, Fr. over Chance Hanson (Auburn Riverside) 12-7, Fr. (Fall 2:44)

3rd Place Match

Payton Eklund (Auburn Riverside) 16-3, Fr. over Elyas Karimi (Kent Meridian) 17-8, So. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

Chase Cook (Kent Meridian) 17-9, Sr. over Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 4:13)

113

1st Place – Nicholas Richardson of Lincoln (Tacoma)

2nd Place – Samuel Aiken of Silas

3rd Place – Seraphim Treperinas of Mountlake Terrace

4th Place – George Fernandez of Shorecrest

5th Place – Sulaiman Nasseri of Thomas Jefferson

6th Place – Hilmy Burch of Meadowdale

1st Place Match

Nicholas Richardson (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 23-0, Fr. over Samuel Aiken (Silas) 18-4, So. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) 24-6, Jr. over George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 18-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:41 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Sulaiman Nasseri (Thomas Jefferson) 15-7, Jr. over Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:07)

120

1st Place – Elijah Cater of Silas

2nd Place – Logan Heath of Spanaway Lake

3rd Place – Jose Luna of Stadium

4th Place – Juan Gallardo Luna of Auburn

5th Place – Joseph Martinez of Shorecrest

6th Place – Gibson Ayling of Auburn Riverside

1st Place Match

Elijah Cater (Silas) 24-0, Jr. over Logan Heath (Spanaway Lake) 18-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:49 (25-10))

3rd Place Match

Jose Luna (Stadium) 22-7, Sr. over Juan Gallardo Luna (Auburn) 21-4, Jr. (Fall 2:27)

5th Place Match

Joseph Martinez (Shorecrest) 20-7, Jr. over Gibson Ayling (Auburn Riverside) 15-11, Fr. (MD 11-3)

126

1st Place – Christopher Trevino of Thomas Jefferson

2nd Place – Emanuel Cater of Silas

3rd Place – Max Erickson of Auburn Riverside

4th Place – Quincy Laflin of Shorewood

5th Place – Ryan Mount of Bonney Lake

6th Place – Malachi Hashimoto of Mountlake Terrace

1st Place Match

Christopher Trevino (Thomas Jefferson) 23-0, Jr. over Emanuel Cater (Silas) 18-5, Fr. (Fall 4:29)

3rd Place Match

Max Erickson (Auburn Riverside) 11-2, Jr. over Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) 18-8, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Ryan Mount (Bonney Lake) 8-8, Jr. over Malachi Hashimoto (Mountlake Terrace) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 4:00)

132

1st Place – Kayle Bearson of Thomas Jefferson

2nd Place – William Richardson of Lincoln (Tacoma)

3rd Place – Jacob Pahre of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Blake Miller of Bonney Lake

5th Place – Jace Longmire of Auburn

6th Place – Alex Park of Auburn Riverside

1st Place Match

Kayle Bearson (Thomas Jefferson) 15-1, Jr. over William Richardson (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 25-1, Jr. (Dec 10-8)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-6, Sr. over Blake Miller (Bonney Lake) 18-5, So. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Jace Longmire (Auburn) 19-7, So. over Alex Park (Auburn Riverside) 10-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:50 (15-0))

138

1st Place – Cole Cross of Auburn Riverside

2nd Place – George Quintans of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Cesar Veliz of Spanaway Lake

4th Place – Kayden Richman Myers of Lynnwood

5th Place – Caden Honeysett of Auburn

6th Place – Tyler Olson of Silas

1st Place Match

Cole Cross (Auburn Riverside) 18-0, Sr. over George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:22 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Cesar Veliz (Spanaway Lake) 19-3, Sr. over Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 2:13)

5th Place Match

Caden Honeysett (Auburn) 23-5, Sr. over Tyler Olson (Silas) 19-7, Jr. (Fall 2:09)

145

1st Place – Thomas Rhodes of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Nathaniel Wilder of Lynnwood

3rd Place – Jackson Esemann of Kent Meridian

4th Place – Miguel Serrato of Todd Beamer

5th Place – Isaac VanHorn of Shorewood

6th Place – Joseph Coleman of Spanaway Lake

1st Place Match

Thomas Rhodes (Shorecrest) 26-0, Sr. over Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 23-3, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Jackson Esemann (Kent Meridian) 25-10, So. over Miguel Serrato (Todd Beamer) 8-6, So. (TF-1.5 2:48 (19-2))

5th Place Match

Isaac VanHorn (Shorewood) 21-8, Jr. over Joseph Coleman (Spanaway Lake) 7-7, Jr. (Fall 3:17)

152

1st Place – Alex Rapelje of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Jermaine Broussard of Spanaway Lake

3rd Place – Yasar Faizi of Kent Meridian

4th Place – Clayton Nelson of Auburn

5th Place – Shay`den Howell of Silas

6th Place – Richard Baker of Lakes

1st Place Match

Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway) 29-1, Sr. over Jermaine Broussard (Spanaway Lake) 12-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:16 (20-4))

3rd Place Match

Yasar Faizi (Kent Meridian) 28-6, Jr. over Clayton Nelson (Auburn) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 4:38)

5th Place Match

Shay`den Howell (Silas) 20-8, Sr. over Richard Baker (Lakes) 12-12, So. (Fall 2:38)

160

1st Place – Julian Clemans of Todd Beamer

2nd Place – Preston Vannoy of Todd Beamer

3rd Place – Liam Fitting of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Asadbek Nishanov of Kent Meridian

5th Place – Peter Grimm of Shorecrest

6th Place – Rixen Daley of Silas

1st Place Match

Julian Clemans (Todd Beamer) 15-3, Sr. over Preston Vannoy (Todd Beamer) 9-5, So. (Fall 2:11)

3rd Place Match

Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-7, Jr. over Asadbek Nishanov (Kent Meridian) 20-16, Sr. (Fall 2:24)

5th Place Match

Peter Grimm (Shorecrest) 18-6, So. over Rixen Daley (Silas) 8-7, Jr. (Fall 4:30)

170

1st Place – Alec Rust of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Collin Morrow of Auburn Riverside

3rd Place – Eddie Carter of Auburn

4th Place – Marcus Parra of Auburn

5th Place – Justus Whitaker of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Koby Sedy of Mountlake Terrace

1st Place Match

Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 26-2, Sr. over Collin Morrow (Auburn Riverside) 18-8, Sr. (MD 16-4)

3rd Place Match

Eddie Carter (Auburn) 12-3, Sr. over Marcus Parra (Auburn) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 0:14)

5th Place Match

Justus Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway) 18-7, Sr. over Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace) 20-12, Jr. (Fall 3:47)

182

1st Place – Navarre Dixon of Lincoln (Tacoma)

2nd Place – Saul Hernandez of Meadowdale

3rd Place – Gabe Vasa of Auburn Riverside

4th Place – Carson Bailey of Lakes

5th Place – Sekou Bangoura of Todd Beamer

6th Place – Bolar Sodnombayar of Meadowdale

1st Place Match

Navarre Dixon (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 25-1, So. over Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) 16-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Vasa (Auburn Riverside) 23-4, Jr. over Carson Bailey (Lakes) 17-4, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Sekou Bangoura (Todd Beamer) 16-8, So. over Bolar Sodnombayar (Meadowdale) 6-13, Sr. (MD 10-0)

195

1st Place – Hunter Tibodeau of Shorewood

2nd Place – Charlie Larsen of Silas

3rd Place – David Peterson of Bonney Lake

4th Place – Adrian Ulugaono of Todd Beamer

5th Place – Russel Hare of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Dawson Loudermilk of Kentlake

1st Place Match

Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood) 21-1, Jr. over Charlie Larsen (Silas) 23-1, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

David Peterson (Bonney Lake) 13-4, Jr. over Adrian Ulugaono (Todd Beamer) 15-7, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-8, Sr. over Dawson Loudermilk (Kentlake) 10-9, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

220

1st Place – Sandor Buday of Silas

2nd Place – Dre Tarrant Sio-Fetaui of Lincoln (Tacoma)

3rd Place – Evan Gibbs of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Erik Engstrom of Kentlake

5th Place – Gyumin Baek of Lynnwood

6th Place – Jhay Trinidad of Auburn

1st Place Match

Sandor Buday (Silas) 20-6, Jr. over Dre Tarrant Sio-Fetaui (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 19-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-8, Sr. over Erik Engstrom (Kentlake) 20-6, Sr. (MD 15-7)

5th Place Match

Gyumin Baek (Lynnwood) 13-3, Sr. over Jhay Trinidad (Auburn) 11-5, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

285

1st Place – Nathan Pritchard of Auburn Riverside

2nd Place – Caden Loudermilk of Kentlake

3rd Place – Milan Johnson of Shorewood

4th Place – Burak Bowers of Bonney Lake

5th Place – Alhassane Bangoura of Todd Beamer

6th Place – J`bari Michaels of Silas

1st Place Match

Nathan Pritchard (Auburn Riverside) 8-0, Jr. over Caden Loudermilk (Kentlake) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Milan Johnson (Shorewood) 14-8, Jr. over Burak Bowers (Bonney Lake) 16-5, So. (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match

Alhassane Bangoura (Todd Beamer) 7-4, Sr. over J`bari Michaels (Silas) 21-8, Jr. (Fall 4:04)

— By Mike Cooper