Prep boys tennis: Terrace’s Bunyan qualifies for District 1 tourney

Mountlake Terrace Hawk Anthony Bunyan won three singles’ matches at the 2A District 1 South Sub-District Boys Tennis Tournament this week and will be moving on in the prep boys tennis postseason this month.

Bunyan defeated Archbishop Murphy’s Carlos Villarreal-Elizon in come-from-behind fashion 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the tourney’s 3rd/4th place match on Saturday to qualify for the 2A District 1 Tournament in Mount Vernon.

Bunyan was the only Hawk to place in either singles’ or doubles’ competition at the sub-district tourney held Friday and Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School. Terrace’s Cooper McCarthy and Ethan Cruz were knocked out in the first round loser-out singles’ round, Jack Ledford and Drew Daly fell in their loser-out doubles’ first round match and a pair of Terrace teams – Marck Primavera and Alec Ung, and Lucas Lemas and Andy Shaw – were beaten and eliminated in later-round doubles’ action.

The 2A District 1 Boys Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19-22 at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. Bunyan will be one of eight singles’ competitos looking to finish in the top three of the tourney to earn a spot in the WIAA 2A State Boys Tennis Tournament next May.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at 2A Sub-district Tournament, Oct. 12-13

Mountlake Terrace results, singles:

— Dylan Bomgardner (Liberty) defeated Cooper McCarthy (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 7-6(7-5) in loser-out match

— Matthew Balgan (Sammamish) defeated Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 4-6, 7-6(7-6) in loser-out match

— Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Dylan Bomgardner (Liberty) 6-3, 6-3 in quarterfinal match

— Bryan Le (Liberty) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0 in semi-final match

— Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Anthony Damitio (Archbishop Murphy) 6-4, 7-6(7-1)

— Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Carlos Villarreal-Elizon (Archbishop Murphy) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in 3rd/4th place match

Mountlake Terrace results, double:

— Ryan Lank / Alistair Jones (Sammamish) defeated Jack Ledford / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-4 in loser-out match

–Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kuma; Renjen / Nate Hempstead (Archbishop Murphy) 6-3, 6-2 in loser-out match

— Cade Hughes / Connor Hunt (Liberty) defeated Lucas Lemas / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1 in quarterfinal match

— Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ashbath Premkumar / Sharrot Dhananjaya (Sammamish) 7-5, 6-3 in quarterfinal match

— Ashbath Premkumar /Sharrot Dhananjaya (Sammamish) defeated Lucas Lemas / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) in loser-out match

— Cade Hughes / Connor Hunt (Liberty) defeated Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2 in semi-final match

— Ryan Lank / Alistair Jones (Sammamish) defeated Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 in loser-out match

— By Doug Petrowski