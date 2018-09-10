Prep boys tennis: Stanwood downs Hawks in non-conference contest

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks began a busy week on the courts with a 5-2 defeat to the Stanwood Spartans in a non-conference dual meet held Monday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Five of the seven matches went to three sets, with Stanwood prevailing in four of them to earn the team victory.

Monday’s meet was the first of three for Terrace this week. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the Hawks travel to Mukilteo to take on the Kamiak Knights. The next day, Terrace will face the Meadowdale Mavericks at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Tennis: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 10

Stanwood 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Preston Pierce (Stanwood) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 0-6, 6-2, 6-4; Shintaro Wilcox (Stanwood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1; Houston Rawls (Stanwood) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Liam Cunningham (Stanwood) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Lax Larkin / Kanyen Sherwood (Stanwood) defeated Ethan Cruz / Lucas Lemas (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-4; Andrew Doty / Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Gabe Heckman / Avery Jakel (Stanwood) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Gage Powell / Kade Humphrey (Stanwood) defeated Andrew Daly / Cooper McCarthy (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 1-6, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Stanwood 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-1 overalll

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Kamiak, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School

–By Doug Petrowski