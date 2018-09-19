Prep boys tennis: Hawks shut out by Shorewood

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys tennis team suffered their second straight shutout this week with a 7-0 drubbing by the visiting Shorewood Thunderbirds on Wednesday in a Wesco League match staged at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Shorewood, champions of the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference for the past four seasons, lost just two sets to the Hawks in Wednesday’s match-up.

Terrace lost earlier in the week 7-0 to North Creek, but should be in for a much more competitive day on Thursday, Sept. 20, when they host the winless Lynnwood Royals; first serves are slated for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 19

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Tyler Gettmann (Shorewood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Derick Han (Shorewood) defeated Alex Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-4; Nate Alexander (Shorewood) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Sean McCandless (Shorewood) defeated Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles: Andrew Counter / Steven Lin (Shorewood) defeated Lucas Lemas / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Matt Meadows / Aaron Espling (Shorewood) defeated Cooper McCalister / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3; Niko Christianson / Ariya Gozlo (Shorewood) defeated Ethan Cruz / Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-4

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall; Shorewood 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Thursday, Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski