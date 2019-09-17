Prep boys tennis: Hawks lose to Spartans

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were blanked 7-0 by the Stanwood Spartans in a Wesco League non-conference boys tennis match played Monday at Stanwood High School.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Sept. 16

Stanwood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Shintaro Wilcox (Stanwood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 7-5; Morgan Zill (Stanwood) defeated Alyosha Petrov (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Preston Pierce (Stanwood) defeated Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Cody Vail (Stanwood) defeated Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Kenshin Humphrey / Dylan Link (Stanwood) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ludford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Kade Getzinger / Huston Rawls (Stanwood) defeated Kai Magbuhat / Kevin Schaab (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Chase Larkin / Jonah Fierson (Stanwood) defeated Matt Choi / Ben Britton (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3 overall; Stanwood 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School in Everett