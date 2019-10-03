Prep boys tennis: Hawks lose to Scots

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks had another rough day on the tennis courts Wednesday as the Hawks’ boys tennis squad lost to the Shorecrest Scots 7-0 in a Wesco League match played at Shoreview Park in Shoreline.

Terrace is winless as a team with five matches left in the 2019 season; the next three outings for the Hawks are at home beginning with a Thursday, Oct. 3, matchup against the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats. First serves are set for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Oct. 2

Shorecrest 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Zaid Khan (Shorecrest) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Calvin Rice (Shorecrest) defeated Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-4; Owen Pierce (Shorecrest) defeated Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Matthew Gardiner (Shorecrest) defeated Ben Britton (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles: Carson Hart / Ben Silber (Shorecrest) defeated Drew Daly / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; John Burke / Tyler Keen (Shorecrest) defeated Kaz Mag / Kevin Schaab (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Connor Wakefield / Ben Wendt (Shorecrest) defeated Christian Gill-More / Ben Ketchum (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-9 overall; Shorecrest 3-2 in 2A/3A League South Conference, 3-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School