Prep boys tennis: Hawks fall to Knights

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks lost to the Kamiak Knights 7-0 in a Wesco League non-conference boys tennis match played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks have had a tough start to their 2019 season, going 0-4 in their first four contests. The task doesn’t get easier for Terrace as the team hosts the red-hot 4-1 Meadowdale Mavericks on Thursday, Sept. 19, for a 3:30 p.m. match at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Tennis: Kamiak at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 18

Kamiak 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-4 overall; Kamiak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School