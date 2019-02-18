Prep boys swimming: Warriors finish 12th in 3A state meet

With the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors leading the way among Edmonds School District swimmers, the Warriors, Lynnwood Royals and Mountlake Terrace Hawks all scored team points with good performances at the WIAA Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Meet held Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

The Warriors placed 12th in the team standings of the 3A state competition with 72 points; Lynnwood finished 29th in the 3A field while Terrace placed in a tie for 29th in the 2A team standings.

E-W found the most success at the state meet with their three relay teams: the 200 yard freestyle relay team and 200 yard medley relay team both earned seventh place medals at the meet; the 400 yard freestyle relay team finished tenth in their competition.

Bainbridge Island and Mercer Island dominated the 3A races with Bainbridge coming out as state champions; the Olympic Trojans edged out the Anacortes Seahawks for the 2A state title.

Prep Boys Swimming: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace at WIAA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, Feb. 15-16

3A team scores (top 12 and Lynnwood):

Bainbridge Island 414 Mercer Island 400 Eastside Catholic 136 O’Dea 129 Gig Harbor 123 Lakeside (Seattle) 122 Bellevue 108.5 Roosevelt 105 Bishop Blanchet 100.5 Shorewood 87.5 Lake Washington 81 Edmonds-Woodway 72

29. Lynnwood 5

3A individual results (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):

— Anton Teplouhov, Daniel Eno, Niko Inadomi, Lukas Mraz (Edmonds-Woodway); 7th in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:29.04)

— Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno, Yuteng Wang, Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway); 7th in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:39.73)

— Yuteng Wang, Jeff Plum, Logan Schnitzius, Lukas Mraz (Edmonds-Woodway); 10th in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (3:18.75)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th in the 100 Yard Butterfly (52.96)

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood); 12th in the 100 Yard Butterfly (53.12)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway); 17th in the 100 Yard Backstroke (56:00)

— Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway); 18th in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:06.25)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood); 19th in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:06.63)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds); 20th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:02.50)

— Brian Lee, Elijah Milon, Zachary Bevans, Andrew Carr (Lynnwood); 20th in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:48.44)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway); 21st in the 100 Yard Butterfly (55.23)

— Niko Inadomi (Edmonds-Woodway); 22nd in the 50 Yard Freestyle (22.55)

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway); 22nd in the 100 Yard Freestyle (51.50)

— Logan Schnitzius (Edmonds-Woodway); 22nd in the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:52.97)

— Logan Schnitzius (Edmonds-Woodway); 22nd in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:13.75)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood); 23rd in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:04.74)

— Lukas Mraz (Edmonds-Woodway); 24th in the 50 Yard Freestyle (23.01)

— Andrew Carr, Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood); 24th in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (disqualified in final)

2A team scores (top 12 and Mountlake Terrace):

Olympic 293 Anacortes 265 Kingston 238 Pullman 224 Liberty (Renton) 207 Sammamish 181 North Kitsap 136 Fife 102 Columbia River 99 Bellingham 77 Klahowya 65 Lindbergh 63

29. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 1

2A individual results (Mountlake Terrace):

— Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev; 16th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:05.51)

— Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev, Leo Diaz, Will Weatherby, Drew Daly; 20th in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:40.75)

— Kai Hinch, Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev, Noah Jorgenson, Drew Daly; 23rd in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:55.63)

— By Doug Petrowski