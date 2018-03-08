Prep boys soccer preview: Hawks ready for season with ‘well-balanced’ team

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys soccer team played deeper into the postseason last year than any at the school in 25 years, finishing fourth in the 2A state tournament. Terrace head coach George Dremousis believes this year’s squad can duplicate – and perhaps even exceed – the run of last year’s team.

The Hawks open their 2018 campaign on Saturday, March 10, when they travel to Seattle to face the West Seattle Wildcats at the Southwest Athletic Complex; first kick is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Dremousis returns a number of key starters from 2017, none more noteworthy than Bobby Stoyanov. The senior led the team in scoring with 27 goals last year (12 in the postseason), was an All-Wesco League 1st team selection, a Washington State Soccer Coaches Association All-State pick and is already a coveted recruit of a number of colleges nationwide.

There was some concern earlier in the school year that Stoyanov wouldn’t return to Terrace soccer due to his play this past winter with the Sounders FC Academy. “Bobby is back with us after leaving the Sounders and is playing at his usual high level,” Dremousis said.

While Stoyanov will be counted upon to provide much of the scoring for the Hawks, “He has a great supporting cast,” Dremousis said. Max Jackson, Diego Aguiniga and Christian Todorakev will lead an experienced midfield that can add some offensive punch to the Terrace attack when called upon.

Defensively the Hawks loss Genaro Ruiz, their top goalkeeper from last year, to graduation, but sophomore Jeremy Reitz will step into the position this season and has already impressed the Terrace coaching staff in preseason practices.

Dremousis described his starting defensive backs as “a very solid back four.” They will be led by team captain Aaron Cox, who moves from left back into a center back position; the senior will be flanked in the center by newcomer Griffin Overnell this season.

With the strong scoring punch of Stoyanov and plenty of experience in the midfield and the defense, Dremousis is setting some lofty goals for this season.

“This year’s squad is very well-balanced and we fully expect to contend for the Wesco League title, make it through districts and back to State for the third year in a row,” he said.

After opening the season with three non-league match-ups, Terrace will get Wesco League play started on March 20 against Marysville-Getchell. Some key matches for the Hawks this year include an April 2 match against perennial powerhouse Shorecrest and an April 10 match against last year’s State 3A runner-up Snohomish.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Boys Soccer

Coach: George Dremousis (5th year)

First match: versus West Seattle, Saturday, March 10, 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Athletic Complex, 2600 SW Thistle Street, Seattle

2018 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.9.320.

–By Doug Petrowski