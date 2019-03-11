Prep boys soccer preview: ‘Deeper’ Hawks have eyes on return to state tournament

In 2018, Bobby Stoyanov enjoyed a record-setting season for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys’ soccer team, scoring 47 goals — the most in school history. After graduating last June, Stoyanov is now in Great Britain for his first year in college — and also to grow his soccer skills further.

With Stoyanov no longer part of the Hawk lineup, will the team see success in 2019? Coach George Dremousis thinks so.

“Bobby was a special player, but I think we’re a better team this year,” Dremousis said. “We’re deeper.”

Terrace will begin testing Dremousis’ assessment as the 2019 season starts this week with matches against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, March 12, and Oak Harbor on Friday, March 15, at Edmonds District Stadium.

The hole created with the absence of Stoyanov this year is substantial, but senior Christian Todorakev brings some experience and scoring power to the Hawks’ frontline. Todorakev played alongside Stoyanov for the past three seasons and will provide a big target for Terrace teammates to pass the ball forward to in the offensive attack.

Senior Brian Macedo is expected to help anchor a Hawk midfield that teammate Griffin Ovenell likes. “I think our midfield is a lot stronger this year,” Ovenell said. “We’re playing a lot better; we have more team chemistry.”

Ovenell watches that midfield from his centerback position, next to fellow senior Kevin Broulette. The two will direct a defense that is revamped this year after losing some key players due to graduation.

“We’re already starting to play well together even though we’re pretty new together,” Ovenell noted.

Dremousis has two big goalkeepers to choose from when putting together a starting eleven for Terrace matches this year. Junior Jeremy Reitz returns after playing the position all of last year for the Hawks; senior Ben Leonard will challenge Reitz for time on the field this year. Leonard has played goalkeeper on club teams in the area but didn’t suit up for the Hawks in 2018.

After finishing fourth in state in 2017, Terrace had what many categorized as a disappointing season last year. The team finished the year with an overall mark of 9-9-1 and just one postseason victory before being eliminated from the District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament with losses to Archbishop Murphy and Burlington-Edison.

Ovenell is looking to put aside last year and get moving toward the 2019 team goals.

“This year we’re ready,” Ovenell said. “We just want to get back to state (the 2A state tournament); we made it to districts last year but this year we’re definitely going to go back to state.”

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2019 Boys Soccer

Coach: George Dremousis (6th year)

2018 record: 14-9 overall; 1-2 in District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament

2019 first game: versus Lake Stevens; Tuesday, Mar. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Key players: Griffin Ovenell, senior defender; Kevin Broulette, senior defender; William Weatherby, senior defender; Brian Macedo, senior midfielder; Christian Todorakev, senior forward

2019 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.9.321

— By Doug Petrowski