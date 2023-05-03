Prep boys soccer: Playoff action for district teams begins May 4

There will be plenty of action for local high school boys soccer fans this week as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, Meadowdale Mavericks, Lynnwood Royals and Mountlake Terrace Hawks all have qualified for the 2023 District 1 tournament that begins on Thursday, May 4.

The Mavs, Royals and Hawks will play tournament loser-out matches at three separate sites on Thursday. Meadowdale, the No. 6 seed in the tourney, will host No.11-seeded Cascade Bruins at Edmonds Stadium; No. 9 seed Lynnwood travels north to face No. 8-seeded Arlington at Arlington High School; and No. 10-seed Terrace heads to Quil Ceda Stadium in Marysville to take on the No. 7-seeded Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks. All three games start at 7 p.m.

Winners of those three loser-out contests will move into the double-elimination portion of the tournament with games on Saturday, May 6, against higher-seeded opponents to to be determined.

E-W, based upon their likely No. 1 seed in the tourney, gets a bye from first-round elimination matches and will begin their postseason on Saturday, May 6, against an opponent to be determined at a site to be announced.

The Warriors earned their likely No. 1 seeding in the district tournament by going undefeated during the regular season, 14-0-2 overall and 14-0-1 in the 3A Wesco League to earn the league’s regular season title. E-W will be looking to improve upon their third-place finish in last year’s District 1 3A tournament.

The Royals are returning to the district tourney for the second straight season; Lynnwood went 7-9-0 overall and 7-8-0 in league play this year and ended the regular season with a four-match winning streak — all four victories coming via shutouts.

Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace are back in the district tournament after failing to make the field last season. The Mavs finished this year’s regular season with a mark of 6-6-4 overall and 6-5-4 in league play; the Hawks went 6-8-2 overall and 6-7-2 in the Wesco League this year.

The top five teams to place in the two-week district tourney will earn spots in the WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament that begins on May 16.

To view the entire District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click here.

Thursday, May 4 – No. 6 seed Meadowdale vs. No. 11 seed Cascade; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (loser-out match; winner to face No. 1 seed on Saturday, May 6; 1 or 4 p.m. at location to be announced)

Thursday, May 4 – No. 9 seed Lynnwood vs. No. 8 seed Arlington; 7 p.m. at Arlington High School (loser-out match; winner to face No. 4 seed on Saturday, May 6; 1 p.m. at location to be announced)

Thursday, May 4 – No. 10 seed Mountlake Terrace vs. No. 7 seed Marysville-Pilchuck; 7 p.m. at Quil Ceda Stadium in Marysville (loser-out match; winner to face No. 2 seed on Saturday, May 6; 1 p.m. at location to be announced)

Saturday, May 6 – Edmonds-Woodway (likely No. 1 seed) to face opponent to-be-determined; 1 or 4 p.m. at location to be announced (non-elimination match)

— By Doug Petrowksi



