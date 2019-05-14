Prep boys soccer: Hawks prepare to meet Ellensburg in first round of state tourney

With just seven victories this season, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks sport the lowest win total of any of the 16 teams in the WIAA State 2A Boys Soccer Tournament. Now, with a squad back to full health and three wins in their past four outings, the Hawks are dreaming big about the upcoming state tourney.

Terrace will take on the 11-7-0 Ellensburg Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 15, in a tournament round-of-16 loser-out match at Ellensburg High School. First kick is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Hawks qualified for the 2A state tourney by picking up three wins in the District 1/2 tournament earlier this month. The team’s only loss at districts was a 4-3 overtime thriller to the tournament’s No.-1 seed, Sehome.

While the confidence level for the Hawks is high due to their recent winning efforts, it may be even stronger since a number of key starters on the squad are back after nagging injuries throughout the season.

Terrace will need every able body on the roster Wednesday as the team makes the long trek to Central Washington. The Hawks are the underdog in their matchup with Ellensburg — and will be in any other matches they get into during the state tournament. The experienced Bulldogs, with 14 seniors on their 25-player roster, have won five of their last six games and are 6-3-0 on their home field this season.

If the Hawks can get the victory on Wednesday, the team will face the winner of the Highline – Toppenish round-of-16 match on either May 17 or 18 in a 2A state quarterfinal contest.

The 2A state semifinals and championship match will be played May 24 and 25 in Sumner.

To view the entire WIAA State 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1827.

— By Doug Petrowski