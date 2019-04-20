Prep boys soccer: Hawks lose to Thunderbirds

The injury-plagued Mountlake Terrace Hawks were shut out for the fourth straight match on Friday in a 1-0 loss to the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League contest played at Shoreline Stadium.

The struggling Hawks suffered their seventh defeat in their last nine outings.

Terrace (3-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League play, 3-7-3 overall) will face the Meadowdale Mavericks on Monday, Apr. 22, the first of their final stretch of three matches to end the regular season. The Hawks’ final three opponents of the regular season (Meadowdale, Shorecrest, Edmonds-Woodway) have a combined overall record of 23-12-2.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 19

Shorewood 1 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7-3 overall; Shorewood 9-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale; Monday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium