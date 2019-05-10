Prep boys soccer: Hawks bound for state after beating Sammamish 2-0

1 of 4

Behind first-half goals by Juan Lopez and Eli Sather, plus a smothering defensive effort, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Sammamish Totems 2-0 in a District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament winner-to-state, loser-out match played Thursday at Edmonds Stadium.

With the victory, the Hawks punch their ticket to the WIAA 2A State tournament that begins next week.

Lopez got Terrace on the scoreboard early when the senior dribbled around Totems’ goalkeeper Thomas Fenedick and scored 10 minutes into the match.

Sather got his goal in the 25th minute when he netted a rebound off a Fenedick save; the two scores would be all the Hawks would need as Sammamish couldn’t get a shot past Terrace goalkeeper Ben Leonard.

The Hawks will play their first game in the 2A state tournament early next week; the bracket for the WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament should be finalized and released on Sunday, May 12.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2895&sport=9.

Prep Boys Soccer: Sammamish vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 9 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament winner-to-state loser-out match)

Sammamish 0 0 — 0

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 — 2

Goal scorers:

— Juan Lopez (Mountlake Terrace) in the 10th minute

— Eli Sather (Mountlake Terrace) in the 25th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-9-4 overall; Sammamish 6-12-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus opponent to be determined; date, time and site to be announced (WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament first round match)

— By Doug Petrowski