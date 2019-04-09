Prep boys soccer: Eagles edge Hawks 1-0

The struggling Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys soccer team lost their fifth match in their last six outings with a 1-0 defeat to the Arlington Eagles Monday at Arlington High School.

The Hawks will try to turn their luck around on Wednesday, Apr. 10, when they face the red-hot Lynnwood Royals, winners of five-in-a-row – all by shutouts. First kick is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, April 8

Arlington 1 – Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-5-2 overall; Arlington 3-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 10; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School