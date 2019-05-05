Prep boys soccer: After district tourney comeback, Hawks lose to Sehome in OT

1 of 7

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were on an emotional roller coaster in the closing minutes of their District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament match against the Sehome Mariners on Saturday. After tying the match and sending it to overtime with two goals in the final two minutes of regulation time, the Hawks were defeated 4-3 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

The Mariners’ Skyler Weight scored a game-winning golden goal three minutes into the overtime period to give Sehome the tourney victory.

The win sends the No. 1-seeded Mariners into the district tournament semifinal round, while Terrace — district tourney seed No. 8 — must fight its way through the consolation bracket to earn a ticket to the state championship tourney later this month.

Sehome — considered by some to be the best 2A squad in the state — showed their prowess by controlling much of the game on Saturday. The Mariners scored just four minutes into the contest on a Weight header, then took a 2-0 first-half lead at the 16- minute mark with a Colby Hansen goal from 6 yards out.

Terrace looked stronger in the second half (helped by a stiff wind that blew from east to west in Civic Stadium) and got on the scoreboard in the 56th minute on a 20-yard blast by Christian Todorakev.

The Mariners got their two-goal lead back nine minutes later with a score by Morgan Antico off a slick pass inside the 18-yard box from teammate Jon Gunn.

While Sehome’s 3-1 lead looked unassailable, Terrace mounted an improbable comeback that will be remembered for some time within the school’s soccer program. First, in the 79th minute, Alberto Paredes scored from 10 yards out; then a minute later, in the final minute of regulation time, team captain Griffin Ovenell sent a free kick from midfield into the middle of the 18-yard box where Kevin Broulette headed the ball over the outstretched arms of Sehome goalkeeper Mason Kealy for the tying goal.

Broulette shouted in joy after the goal, rushed out to midfield to greet Overnell, then was mobbed by teammates in exaltation.

The Terrace celebration wouldn’t last long as the 3-3 game went to overtime where, 90 seconds in, Weight got a shot off from inside the Hawks’ 18-yard box that crossed in front of Terrace goalkeeper Ben Leonard and slipped into the goal at the far post for the game-winner.

With the setback, the Hawks will next face the No. 5-seeded Cedarcrest Red Wolves on Tuesday, May 7, in a district tournament loser-out match to be played at Cedarcrest High School. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2895&sport=9.

Prep Soccer: Mountlake Terrace vs. Sehome, May 4 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer quarterfinal match)

Terrace 0 3 0 — 3

Sehome 2 1 1 — 4

Goal scorers:

— Skyler Weight (Sehome), in the 4th minute

— Colby Hansen (Sehome), in the 17th minute

— Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace), in the 56th minute

— Morgan Antico (Sehome), in the 65th minute

— Alberto Parendes (Mountlake Terrace), in the 79th minute

— Kevin Broulette (Mountlake Terrace), in the 80th minute

— Skyler Weight (Sehome), in the 83rd minute

Shots:

— Mountlake Terrace, 5

— Sehome, 16

Saves:

— Ben Leonard (Mountlake Terrace), 7

— Mason Kealy (Sehome), 3

Corner kicks:

— Mountlake Terrace, 2

— Sehome, 5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-9-4 overall; Sehome 13-1-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cedarcrest; Tuesday, May 7; 6 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

— By Doug Petrowski