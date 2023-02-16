Prep boys basketball: With win over Bulldogs, Hawks advance to District title game

With another District 1 tournament title game and a spot in the regional round of the state tournament in their sights, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had plenty of motivation to hit the court Wednesday night. Those incentives became reality as the Hawks came out firing early, held on when faced with adversity and ultimately rushed to a big District tourney victory.

Mountlake Terrace downed the Mount Vernon Bulldogs 74-60 in a District 1 3A boys basketball tournament semifinal game played at Jackson High School.

The win sends Terrace to their second straight District 1 3A tourney title game with hopes of repeating last year’s district tournament championship.

Terrace, the no.1 seed in this year’s district tourney, jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter over the stunned Bulldogs on Wednesday. Hawks’ junior Jaxon Dubiel credited the three days of preparation for the quick start.

“We prepared all week; we were ready to go come game time,” he said.

Dubiel led Terrace with 18 points in the game, 13 in the fourth quarter when the junior sank three shots from the field and converted seven of nine attempts from the free-throw line.

“I’ve been up-and-down this year,” Dubiel said of his free-throw shooting. “I’ve had some stretches where I rode 20 in a row and then I go like 6 for 10. But it’s all about resilience and process, and I made them when it counts.”

Dubiel’s shooting performance was key to the Hawks’ victory as the Bulldogs, after being down by 14 points earlier in the game, climbed to within four points at 53-49 three minutes into the fourth quarter. But Terrace then went on a 10-0 run, capped off by a Zaveon Jones steal and Dubiel lay-in, to keep Mount Vernon’s prospects from rising any further.

“We weathered that storm pretty well,” Dubiel said of the Bulldog’s second-half charge. “We knew that we play better defense and have better conditioning than any team out there. And we trust the process as we’re coached. All we need to do is trust in each other, rely on each other.”

Chris Meegan scored 14 points for Terrace in the contest while Rayshaun Connor came off the bench and tallied 15 points. Dubiel wasn’t surprised by Connor’s contribution to the victory.

“He’s playing really good basketball for us right now,” Dubiel said. “We give him the ball and he’s going to do what he’s going to do — he’s going to hit those shots. Nothing new for him; he’s a baller.”

Mount Vernon, the no.5 seed in the district tourney, was led by the 19 points of Quinn Swanson. Notah Edwards and Michael Johnson each scored 11 points while Devari Davis added 10 points.

The District 1 3A boys championship game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Everett Community College; tipoff of the Hawks versus no.2-seed Arlington Eagles is slated for 8 p.m.

With either a win or a loss on Saturday, Terrace will be playing in the regional round of the WIAA 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament the final week of February. The team’s opponent and the date, time and location of that regional round matchup will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 19.

To view the entire District 1 3A boys basketball tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3865.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mount Vernon vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 15 (District 1 3A boys basketball tournament semifinal game)

Mount Vernon 6 16 19 19 – 60

Mountlake Terrace 20 15 14 25 – 74

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 18, Rayshaun Connor 15, Chris Meegan 14, Logan Tews 8, Zaveon Jones 8, Svayjeet Singh 6, Talan Zenk 5, Andrew Delgadillo, Nic Sylvester

Mount Vernon individual scoring: Quinn Swanson 19, Notah Edwards 11, Michael Johnson 11, DeVari Davis 10, Xavier Neyens 9, Moises Lucatero, Matthew Cole

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-5 overall, 2-0 in District 1 3A tournament; Mount Vernon 17-6 overall, 2-1 in District 1 3A tournament

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington; Saturday, Feb. 18; 8 p.m. at Everett Community College (District 1 3A boys basketball tournament championship game)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski