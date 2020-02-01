Prep boys basketball: With Christianson back in lineup, Hawks beat Cedarcrest Friday

Playing for the first time since Jan. 22, senior Mason Christianson helped the Mountlake Terrace Hawks earn a 72-59 victory over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves on Friday.

Christianson was back after missing three games with a knee injury, scoring 10 points and helping to direct a Terrace offense that had scored an average of 63 points per game during his absence.

Eight Hawks played — and scored — in Friday’s win at Mountlake Terrace High School. Robbie Baringer led the team with 16 points. Muhammed Kinteh contributed 14 points and Jai Nath came off the bench to score 11 points.

Three Red Wolves reached double figures in the contest. Brennan Mallot led the pack with 15 points, Cameron Brady scored 13 points and Nicolo Cammarano added 12 points in the loss.

Terrace will be back on its home court Saturday, Feb. 1, hosting the Oak Harbor Wildcats. Tipoff at Mountlake Terrace High School is set for 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 31

Cedarcrest 9 15 16 17 — 57

Terrace 18 15 16 23 — 72

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Robbie Baringer 16, Muhammed Kinteh 14, Jai Nath 11, Mason Christianson 10, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Bradey Blackmer 6, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 4, Trazz Pepper 2

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Brennan Mallot 15, Cameron Brady 13, Nicolo Cammarano 12, Dawson Cairns 4, Kian Pegueros-Warren 4, Deuce Knowles 3, Hogan Chase 2, Chester Brackebusch 2, Tyler Hampton 2, Shawn Deming

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-4 overall; Cedarcrest 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor; Saturday, Feb. 1; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski