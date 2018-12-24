Prep boys basketball: Warriors, Hawks to compete in MLT Holiday Tourney Dec. 28-29

High school hoops fans are invited to come in from the cold and enjoy some sizzling boys basketball action this week as the MLT Holiday Tourney takes place on Friday, Dec. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 29, at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Eight teams will match up for two days of competition starting with the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks facing the Sedro-Woolley Cubs on Friday at 3 p.m.

The undefeated Mountlake Terrace Hawks (6-0) host the event and will play the nightcap game both days. Terrace will take on the Lakeside Lions on Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m., then will challenge the Ballard Beavers on Saturday at the same time.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (5-3) are also part of this year’s tourney lineup. E-W is scheduled to play the Beavers on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Sunnyside Grizzlies on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: MLT Holiday Tourney, Dec. 28-29 (at Mountlake Terrace High School)

Friday, Dec. 28 tourney schedule

— Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Sedro-Woolley, 3 p.m.

— Sunnyside vs. Kamiak, 4:30 p.m.

— Ballad vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 6 p.m.

— Lakeside vs. Mountlake Terrace, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29 tourney schedule

— Kamiak vs. Sedro-Woolley, 3 p.m.

— Sunnyside vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 4:30 p.m.

— Lakeside vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, 6 p.m.

— Ballard vs. Mountlake Terrace, 7:30 p.m.

Team capsules:

— Mountlake Terrace Hawks, 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-0 overall

Coach: Nalin Sood

Notes: Three Hawks are averaging double-figures in scoring so far this season — Jace Breakfield with 15.3 points per game, Mason Christianson with 13.8 points per game and Mason Petersen with 12.8 points per game. Terrace is undefeated after six games, the team’s best start since the 2011-2012 season when they won 19 straight and then lost their regular season finale by one point.

— Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-3 overall

Coach: Robert Brown

Notes: The up-and-down Warriors are led by junior guard Mutdung Bol and his 20 points per game. E-W began the season with two straight wins, then lost three straight, and is currently on a three-game winning streak.

— Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-3 overall

Coach: Bary Gould

Notes: The Tomahawks boast one of the top players in the state, 6-foot-5 wing and Washington Huskies-committed RaeQuan Battle; the senior scored 43 points against Edmonds-Woodway on Dec. 14 and is averaging 25.5 points in the six games he has played in so far this year. If that wasn’t enough, M-P junior Cameron Stordahl averages 11.1 points per game and scored a season-high 23 points in a Nov. 28 loss to Kamiak

— Kamiak Knights, 1-3 in 4A Wesco League, 3-5 overall

Coach Brandon Corsi

Notes: The Knights, who haven’t missed postseason play since the 2009-2010 season, are off to a disappointing start this year; but the team is dangerous with junior sharpshooting guard Charlie Powers (who averages 17.8 points per game), a 7-foot senior post player in Ryker Wuttke and notable wins over Marysville-Pilchuck and Edmonds-Woodway.

— Sedro-Woolley Cubs, 2-2 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 5-4 overall

Coach Chris Spencer

Notes: The Cubs are one of only two 2A teams in the MLT Holiday Tourney this year (the other being Mountlake Terrace). The Cubs have won their games this year with offense, averaging 73.2 points in their five victories.

— Lakeside Lions, 1-6 in 3A Metro League, 2-7 overall

Coach: Joe Puetz

Notes: Coach Joe Puetz is hoping his Lions don’t show up with any post-holiday fatigue as the team plays at Auburn on Thursday, Dec. 27 before their back-to-back games Friday and Saturday in Mountlake Terrace. Lakeside plays 12 of their first 14 games this season on the road

— Ballard Beavers, 1-6 in 3A Wesco League, 2-7 overall

Coach: Mike Broom

Notes: Which team shows up for the Beavers is anyone’s guess. Ballard scored just 20 points in a 54-point loss to Rainier Beach on Dec. 14, but four days later scored 70 points (in double-overtime loss to Seattle Academy). The Beavers gave up 91 points to O’Dea on Dec. 7, but kept Bremerton to 41 points on Dec. 15.

— Sunnyside Grizzlies, 1-2 in 4A Columbia Basin Big 9 League, 2-7 overall

Coach: Bruce Siebol

Notes: The Grizzlies are the only 4A team in this year’s MLT Holiday Tourney and are traveling 190 miles from Eastern Washington to be in Mountlake Terrace this weekend. Although the team has only two wins so far this season, Sunnyside did push No. 12-ranked Hermiston, Ore., into overtime in their last game on Dec. 22.

— By Doug Petrowski