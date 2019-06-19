Prep boys basketball: Terrace concludes summer league play this week

The 12-team Mountlake Terrace Summer League concludes this week as the league playoffs continue with games on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20, at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Twelve high school boys basketball teams, including the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, began summer league play back on May 28. The Hawks and the Warriors are still in contention for the league championship, but will face tough matchups in quarterfinal loser-out playoff games on Wednesday.

Terrace will play the Kings Knights on Wednesday at 5 p.m.; the Warriors will follow at 6 p.m. in a contest against the Mariner Marauders.

Other quarterfinal action on Wednesday includes Shorecrest versus Lakeside and Cedar Park – Bothell versus either Inglemoor or Cedarcrest. The winners of the quarterfinal matchups will return to Mountlake Terrace High School on Thursday for semifinal contests and the summer league championship game.

The summer league includes playoff games for junior varsity teams; their championship game will also be played on Thursday.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace Summer League playoff, June 19 & 20 (all games at Mountlake Terrace High School)

— Shorecrest vs. Lakeside; Wednesday, June 19, 4 p.m. (loser out; winner to semifinals)

— Mountlake Terrace vs. Kings; Wednesday, June 19, 5 p.m. (loser out; winner to semifinals)

— Mariner vs. Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m. (loser out; winner to semifinals)

— Cedar Park – Bothell vs. Inglemoor or Cedarcrest; Wednesday, June 19, 7 p.m. (loser out; winner to semifinals)

— varsity semifinal game #1; Thursday, June 20, 4 p.m.

— varsity semifinal game #2; Thursday, June 20, 5 p.m.

— JV championship game; Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m.

— varsity championship game; Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski