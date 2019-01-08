Prep boys basketball: Short-handed Hawks lose to Marysville-Pilchuck Monday

With two of their top three scorers sidelined, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had to rely on Mason Petersen for the bulk of their points on Monday, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Marysville-Pilchuck.

The Hawks were defeated 51-42 by the Tomahawks in a key Wesco League contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Petersen scored half of the Hawks’ 42 points on Monday as the team’s leading scorer Mason Christianson and third-leading scorer Jace Breakfield were unavailable for the game.

The Tomahawks jumped out to big early advantage after closing out the first quarter on a 14-4 run and held their biggest lead at 46-23 late in the third quarter. Terrace closed to within eight points at 47-39 with 53.1 seconds to go in the game but ran out of time to get any closer.

Marysville-Pilchuck was led by the 25 points of RaeQuan Battle; the senior is viewed as one of the top players in the state and has committed to play for the University of Washington this fall.

With the victory, the Tomahawks remain the only 3A team undefeated in Wesco League play at 6-0; Terrace drops to 3-2 in league play, 8-2 overall after winning eight straight to start the 2018-2019 campaign.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 7

Marysville-Pilchuck 18 17 11 5 — 51

Mountlake Terrace 9 11 5 17 — 42

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Petersen 21, Robbie Baringer 8, Jeffrey Anyimah 5, Trazz Pepper 3, Bradey Blackmer 2, Trevor Leen 2, JesseJames Martineau 1, Muhammad Kinteh

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: RaeQuan Battle 25, Ethan Jackson 9, Luke Doubler 8, Cameron Stordahl 4, Aaron Kalab 2, Alec Jones-Smith 2, Bradley Phelps 1, Treven Southard, T.J. Severn

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-2 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

— By Doug Petrowski