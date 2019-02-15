Prep boys basketball: Sehome upsets Terrace in District tourney opener

1 of 4

It’s been 13 days since the Mountlake Terrace Hawks have played basketball, and the layoff wasn’t kind to the team. The flat Hawks were upset 57-52 by the Sehome Mariners in a District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament first-round game played Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace trailed by just two points at 52-50 with 1:54 to go in the game, but a driving bucket by Sehome’s Owen’s Deboo and three free throws by Eddy Hochsprung sealed the win for the visitors.

The 52 points scored by Terrace became the sixth loss for the team this year, all when the team scored fewer than 53 points in a game. Thursday’s sluggish offensive output was fueled by the team converting just one of their first 10 shots from the field and then shooting just 3-of-11 in the fourth quarter.

The No. 6 tournament-seeded Mariners not only bested the No. 3-seeded Hawks on the scoreboard, but also in rebounding (29-26) and in committing fewer turnovers (11-12) in Thursday’s game.

Mason Christianson led Terrace with 16 points; Jace Breakfield added 10 points. Senior Mason Petersen, normally a big contributor to the Hawks’ offensive attack, was held to just four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field.

Hochsprung led all scorers in the game with 24 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. Lukas DeLisle tallied 10 points in the Mariners’ victory.

With the loss, Terrace now faces back-to-back must-win tourney games on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 16, if they want to qualify for the regional round of the 2A state tournament next weekend. A loss on either on Friday or Saturday will immediately end the Hawks’ 2018-2019 season.

Terrace will next match up against the No. 7-seed Lakewood Cougars on Friday in a district tourney loser-out game; tipoff at Mountlake Terrace High School is set for 7 p.m.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2779&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Sehome at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 14 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament first round game)

Sehome 8 13 16 20 — 57

Terrace 7 15 13 17 — 52

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 16, Jace Breakfield 10, Jeffrey Anyimah 7, Bradey Blackmer 6, Robbie Baringer 5, Mason Petersen 4, Jesse James Martineau 4, Trevor Leen

Sehome individual scoring: Eddy Hochsprung 24, Lukas DeLisle 10, Michael McLin 5, Austin Roberts 5, Josh Dentel 4, Owen Deboo 4, Mason Kealy 2, Jaime Rowe-Moulds 2, Andrew Engle 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 14-6 overall; Sehome 15-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lakewood; Friday, Feb. 15; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski