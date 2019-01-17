Prep boys basketball: Scots stifle Hawks, 59-41

1 of 4

In a game in which the team recorded their lowest points total so far this season, the Mountlake Terrace Hawk were flattened by the Shorecrest Scots 59-41 Wednesday in a Wesco League contest played at Shorecrest High School.

The 41 points scored by the Hawks was more than 20 points below their game average going into Wednesday’s game.

Mason Christianson scored a game-high 13 points for Terrace while teammate Mason Petersen tallied 12 points in the loss.

Calvin Acker and Jack Sims each scored 11 points to lead the Scots; Eladio Fountain contributed 10 point in the Shorecrest victory.

The Hawks’ next game is Friday, Jan. 18, when they host the Lynnwood Royals at Mountlake Terrace High School. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 7:15 p.m. following the Hawks-Royals girls basketball game that starts at 5:40 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Jan. 16

Terrace 9 11 6 15 — 41

Shorecrest 12 14 12 21 — 59

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 13, Mason Petersen 12, Jeffrey Anyimah 7, JesseJames Martineau 6, Robbie Baringer 2, Jace Breakfield 1, Bradley Blackmer, Trevor Leen, Trazz Pepper

Shorecrest individual scoring: Calvin Acker 11, Jack Sims 11, Eladio Fountain 10, Elijah Johnson 9, Antonio Stillwell 9, Newton Pepper 4, Tim Opany 2, Davud Jusic 2, Michael Atendido 1, Dante Recabarren, Gavin Hyppa, Micah Glesener

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3 overall; Shorecrest 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski