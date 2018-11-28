Prep boys basketball preview: Young Hawks squad ready to start season

Given appearances at the 2A Hardwood Classic in each of the past two seasons — and a history of winning records, league championships and state tournament qualifications throughout the years — fans of Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys basketball are used to seeing the team excel.

But this year, Coach Nalin Sood is trying to temper any expectations fans may have for the Hawks.

Terrace begins its 2018-2019 campaign on Thursday, Nov. 29, with a matchup against the Squalicum Storm; tip-off at Squalicum High School in Bellingham is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

With just three seniors on the Hawks’ roster — and just two returning starters from last year’s squad — Sood acknowledged that matching the success of past seasons may be asking a little too much this team.

“It’s going to be a process with these guys,” Sood said. “We’re a little bit younger inexperienced team, but with that type of team the opportunity for growth is that much greater than maybe a seasoned team.”

Last year’s team went 11-1 in the 2A/3A Wesco League to capture the league title. The team also won two out of three games in district tournament play to earn a berth at state and ended the year with a mark of 22-4. But that squad featured six seniors, and now that those have been replaced on the roster with players moving up from last season’s junior varsity team, Sood warned against expecting too much too soon.

“Our young guys are getting indoctrinated to varsity basketball,” Sood stated. “It’s going to be a learning process. There’s going to be lots of challenges and bumps along the way. People have to be patient with them — their coach has to be patient with them — but not compromising what our expectations and standards are.”

With so many fresh faces on the varsity roster this year, Sood is counting on his returnees — and especially the two starters, Mason Petersen and Mason Christianson, back from last year’s squad — to be leaders both on and off the court.

Petersen, a 6-foot-2 senior wing, is fitting that bill well, Sood said.

“If you went in and asked our younger guys about what they think of him, there’s probably no one better that they’d rather be learning from or playing with,” Sood said of Petersen. “He treats everybody as a leader should. He holds them to high standards but he does it in a motivating way; he does it in an encouraging way, he does that in a very positive way. And that’s who he is; that’s his fiber.”

“He’s a very cool, calm and collected kid,” Sood added. “To have him as one of our returning leaders is outstanding.”

Christianson, a 5-foot-11 point guard, impressed many in the same role last year as a sophomore. Now a year older, Sood is excited to see what the junior can do for the team.

“It’s a no-brainer – he’s the catalyst for us,” Sood said. “What he did last year was outstanding. He’s got to stay in that box — having confidence with what he did last year, but knowing that he’s a year older (with) a few more responsibilities, a few more expectations.”

“The big thing for Mason,” Sood continued, “is can he go make everybody better? He’s a good shooter, he can get to the basket, but can he set his teammates up? Can he coach them along the way? Can he be a great defender for us?”

Senior Jesse James Martineau played limited minutes off the bench last year but will get much more playing time this season, matching up against some of the opposition teams’ toughest players.

“Jesse James, he’s position-less,” Sood explained. “We’ll put him on the outside, we’ll put on the inside, we’ll utilize him where the mismatches are”

“He had a good fall league for us; he carried us at times during the fall,” Sood said of Martineau. “I believe he’s got every opportunity to get really dialed in and have a good season for us this year.”

Martineau also quarterbacked the Terrace football team this fall, but he isn’t the only multi-sport athlete on the Hawks’ basketball roster this winter. Trevor Leen was a member of the Terrace boys cross country team that placed fourth in state this year; now the senior is focusing all of his attention on the basketball court.

“Trevor, he had a good offseason,” Sood said. “He’s worked and worked and worked. He’s a good perimeter shooter but he’s worked hard at getting better defensively.”

Junior guard Bradey Blackmer and sophomore post Jace Breakfield will be getting plenty of minutes for the Hawks this season. Rounding out the varsity roster are sophomores Trazz Pepper, Robbie Baringer and Mohammed Kinteh.

After the team posted two great finishes in summer and fall league play (runner-up in the Terrace Summer League and champion of the Everett Fall League), Sood is ready to take the helm and guide the squad through the 2018-2019 prep season. And while sounding cautious, there is some optimism in the coach’s voice.

“Looking at the big picture, everything’s intact,” Sood concluded. “The guys work hard, they show up everyday, we’re coaching them hard, they’re eager to learn, they’re eager to get better, they’ve got good chemistry, they like being around each other. I’m excited about this season.”

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018-2019 Boys Basketball

Coach: Nalin Sood (19th year)

2017-2018 record: 11-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League; 22-4 overall

2018-2019 first game: versus Squalicum, Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:35 p.m. at Squalicum High School in Bellingham

Key players: Mason Christianson, junior guard; Mason Peterson, senior wing; Trevor Leen, senior guard; Jesse James Martineau, senior wing; Jace Breakfield, sophomore post; Bradey Blackmer, junior guard

2018-2019 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.3.321

— By Doug Petrowski