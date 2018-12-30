Prep boys basketball: Petersen, Martineau lead Hawks in win over Beavers

1 of 7

With eight points in the first six-and-a-half minutes, Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ 6-foot-6 post player Jace Breakfield seemed to be having the upper-hand in his matchup with the Ballard Beavers’ 6-foot-7 bigman Roan Gerrald on Saturday.

But any chance of Breakfield leading Terrace to a win over the Beavers were dashed when the sophomore fell to the court with an apparent right ankle sprain before the first quarter was over.

Although Breakfield did not return to Saturday’s game — he spent the remainder of the contest on the bench with his right ankle wrapped and iced — Terrace found other coattails to ride on to victory.

Mason Petersen scored a team-high 20 points and JesseJames Martineau added 15 points as the Hawks came away with a hard-fought 79-70 win over Ballard in the finale of the MLT Holiday Tourney Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Petersen sunk four of seven shots from beyond the three-point arc in the contest to lead Terrace to the triumph. Martineau — after playing in a football all-star game earlier in the day in Kent — took over in Breakfield’s absence for much of the contest, scoring from the low post and helping to hold Gerrald to just eight points.

Terrace Coach Nalin Sood was not surprised by Martineau’s performance despite being pushed into more minutes at the big post position than he might normally get in a game.

“He’s doing a lot of different things well,” Sood said of Martineau. “He’s been starting inside well, he’s rebounding well, he’s finishing (shots) well.”

“He’s playing good basketball; he’s a key part of what we’re doing,” Sood added.

At 6-foot-3, Martineau comes up a bit shorter than Gerrald and the Beaver’s second big post player, 6-foot-5 Bryce Wressell. Quick feet and good positioning are a must when defending bigger opponents like the Beavers’ twin towers, Martineau said.

“I just have to dance on them because I’m giving up a little bit of size,” he explained. “So I just have to make sure I get around them and not foul.”

With Breakfield out and Martineau playing more minutes at the post position, Sood was forced into utilizing his young bench for longer stretches in the game.

“It wasn’t like a systematic change; by no means would we say we’d do that,” Sood stated. “Different guys had to fit into different cogs and different positions and execute some of our offenses and work like crazy and get defensive rebounding.”

Sophomore Trazz Pepper scored nine points in the game for Terrace; freshman Jeffrey Anyimah added five points while sophomore Robbie Baringer picked up four points.

Sood liked the way his bench players responded to the additional playing time after Breakfield’s injury. “We’re down to eight guys at that point and guys just have to step up and be ready. And they were,” he said. “It was good to see them play productive minutes.”

“That was just great having the bench guys contribute a lot,” Martineau added.

The Beavers were led by the 22 points of point guard Dorian Broadus; the junior scored 15 points in the first half but was held to just one field goal and five free throws after halftime.

Terrace won both of their games in the MLT Holiday Tourney and will now return to Wesco League competition, starting with a Friday, Jan. 4, game with the Stanwood Spartans. Tipoff at Stanwood High School is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Ballard vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 29 (at MLT Holiday Tourney)

Ballard 17 19 21 13 — 70

Terrace 19 17 23 20 — 79

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Petersen 20, JesseJames Martineau 15, Mason Christianson 11, Trazz Pepper 9, Jace Breakfield 8, Bradey Blackmer 7, Jeffrey Anyimah 5, Robbie Baringer 4, Trevor Leen

Ballard individual scoring: Dorian Broadus 22, Tycho Striegel 12, Justin Burceag 12, Roan Gerrald 8, Oscar Olson 5, Brandon Cooper 5, Bryce Wressell 4, Nate Leibold 2, Dane Wirostek

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-0 overall; Ballard 1-6 in 3A Metro League, 3-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Stanwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski