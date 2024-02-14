Prep boys basketball: Mountlake Terrace shuts down Shorecrest to earn state berth

The Mountlake Terrace boys basketball team continued its stellar season in impressive fashion Tuesday, as the Hawks defeated Shorecrest 51-27 in a 3A District 1 semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

Mountlake Terrace shook off a sluggish start and improved to 21-1 overall with the win over the Scots (14-8), and advanced to the district championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Marysville Pilchuck. The Hawks will play Arlington (17-6), which defeated Mount Vernon 59-56 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

Both Mountlake Terrace and Arlington qualified for the Class 3A state tournament.