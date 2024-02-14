Prep boys basketball: Mountlake Terrace shuts down Shorecrest to earn state berth

3 hours ago 4
Terrace senior forward Zaveon Jones (41) defends as Shorecrest’s Junior Kagarabi (right) drives to the hoop. (Photos by Joe Christian)

The Mountlake Terrace boys basketball team continued its stellar season in impressive fashion Tuesday, as the Hawks defeated Shorecrest 51-27 in a 3A District 1 semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

Mountlake Terrace shook off a sluggish start and improved to 21-1 overall with the win over the Scots (14-8), and advanced to the district championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Marysville Pilchuck. The Hawks will play Arlington (17-6), which defeated Mount Vernon 59-56 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

Both Mountlake Terrace and Arlington qualified for the Class 3A state tournament.

Terrace junior Rayshaun Connor (11) brings the ball downcourt Tuesday.
Terrace senior forward Gabe Towne (33) shoots a 3-pointer in front of the Hawks cheerleaders and fans.
Terrace senior guard Joe Asalifew (13) drives to the bucket in the fourth quarter.
Mountlake Terrace players celebrate after Tuesday’s win.
Mountlake Terrace senior guard Jaxon Dubiel (15) glides to the basket past Shorecrest’s Devan Jones (24) in a District 1 3A semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck High School on Tuesday.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME