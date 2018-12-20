Prep boys basketball: Martineau leads Hawks to win over Chargers

1 of 5

With a quick start, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks grabbed an early lead and never looked back on Wednesday on their way to a 75-58 victory over the Marysville-Getchell Chargers at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Senior Jesse James Martineau scored the first points for Terrace with a put-back on the offensive boards. Teammate Mason Petersen followed with a pair of three-pointers and the Hawks had an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the first quarter.

Martineau led Terrace in scoring with 20 points while Petersen tallied 16 points.

The Chargers’ Malakhi Knight scored a game-high 28 points but it wouldn’t be enough to prevent the Hawks from picking up their fifth win of the year versus no losses.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 19

Marysville-Getchell 15 12 13 18 — 58

Mountlake Terrace 22 18 18 17 — 75

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jesse James Martineau 20, Mason Petersen 16, Robbie Bartinger 15, Jace Breakfield 13, Mason Christianson 11, Bradey Blackmer, Jeffrey Anyimah, Trevor Leen, Trazz Pepper

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Malakhi Knight 28, Caleb Koellmer 18, Lul William 6, Chase Showalter 3, Jesse Donk 2, Skylar Restemayer 1, Dylan Rice, Josiah Koellmer, Mejinta Adams-Taylor, Ryan King

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, Dec. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

— By Doug Petrowski