Prep boys basketball: Mariner edges Hawks in MLT Holiday Tournament

After breezing through their first five games of the season — all victories with an average winning margin of 20.8 points — the Mountlake Terrace Hawks finally met their match on the basketball court on Saturday: the Mariner Marauders.

The Hawks were held to a season low in points and fell to the Marauders 48-46 on day two of the MLT Holiday Tournament at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace had entered Saturday’s contest averaging 68.8 points per game, but the defensive-minded Marauders didn’t let the Hawks get close to that mark. Terrace made 18 shots in the game, but only one from beyond the three-point arc, and converted seven of 11 free throw attempts to tally their 46 points.

Mason Christianson and Jace Breakfield led the Hawks in scoring with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Likewise, Mariner’s offensive production was restricted by a forceful Terrace defense; the Marauders were held to their lowest scoring total for the year, 18.5 points below their average. Mariner also made 18 shots from the field in the game, but three were from outside the arc, giving the team just enough of a margin to earn the victory.

With the home two-day MLT Holiday Tournament now behind them, the Hawks will next head out on the road for a Friday, Jan. 3, game with the Marysville-Getchell Chargers. Tipoff for the Wesco League contest is slated for 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School.

In other action at the MLT Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Marysville-Getchell held off Sunnyside 61-56, Ballard crushed Sammamish 63-43 and North Creek outlasted South Kitsap 68-64 in double-overtime.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mariner at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 28

Mariner 14 12 11 11 — 48

Terrace 12 9 12 13 — 46

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 12, Jace Breakfield 11, Robbie Baringer 7, Jeffrey Anyimah 6, Tigran Mkrtychyan 5, Trazz Pepper 3, Muhammed Kinteh 2, Bradey Blackmer

Mariner individual scoring: Henry Avra 9, Nasar Motley 9, Tony MacArthur 8, Jalen Giles 7, Roman Savchuk 6, Jailin Johnson 4, Simon Fanuel 3, Diego Septimo-Ruiz 2, Dakota Joseph, Christopher Herrera

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-1 overall; Mariner 2-0 in 4A Wesco League, 7-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Friday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

— By Doug Petrowski