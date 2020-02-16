Prep boys basketball: Kinteh’s last-second shot gives Hawks win in district tourney quarterfinal

In a game that featured 13 ties and eight lead changes, it was the final lead swap that Mountlake Terrace sophomore Muhammed Kinteh, his teammates and fans of Hawks’ basketball will remember the most.

Kinteh sunk a 3-pointer with just under a second remaining in the contest to give the Hawks a 51-50 victory over the visiting Anacortes Seahawks in a District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game played Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Kinteh was immediately mobbed by his teammates to celebrate his game-winning shot just as what remained of the final second ran out.

Setting the stage for Kinteh’s late-game heroics was a costly turnover by the Seahawks, who misconnected on a pass in the backcourt under heavy Hawks’ pressure. After Terrace regained possession of the ball with 10 seconds left, Mason Christianson took the ensuing inbounds pass and pushed the ball upcourt quickly. Seeing that other teammates were covered, Christianson got the ball to Kinteh on the right wing for the open look at the hoop.

“I knew there wasn’t much time left on the clock so I had to make a quick decision,” Kinteh said. “So I just tried to just make myself as comfortable as possible when I shot it.”

Kinteh attributed the extended time spent at team practices taking shots like Saturday’s game-winner for the stroke he put on the ball. “We do a lot of shooting drills to help us for moments like this,” he said.

After the game, Terrace Coach Nalin Sood stated that Kinteh has been practicing his jump shots quite a bit this season. “He’s been working in practice to become a better shooter,” Sood said. “He’s been very diligent about it.”

Sood used a timeout to set up a play for his squad to run during the game’s final 10 seconds, but admitted that what he planned didn’t materialize on the court.

“That would be really callous for me to sit here and say that was all our drawing this up,” he said with a smile. “Sometimes guys make plays and the play was made by Mason.”

“We were trying to go for another option, which I’m not going to give away,” Sood continued. “(Anacortes) took that away and Mason had the clear-headedness to find Muhammed spotted up on the 3-point line.”

Kinteh’s game-winner was especially sweet for a Hawks’ team that saw four of their five losses this season occur on their home court.

“I’m very pleased for these kids (and) for the fans that got to go home excited about it,” Sood said.

Kinteh, coming off the bench, led Terrace with 13 points. No other Hawk reached double-figures in scoring as Anacortes bottled up much of the Terrace half-court offense with a quick-moving zone.

Anacortes, the No. 6 seed in the district tourney, was led by a pair of senior post players; 6-foot-4 Chase Cornett scored 15 points while 6-foot-7 Grayson Eaton tallied 12 points.

Next for the No. 3-seed Hawks will be the district tournament’s No. 2-seeded team, the Lynden Lions. The Hawks and the Lions will battle in a District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament semi-final game on Tuesday, Feb. 18; tipoff at Mount Vernon High School is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday’s winner will play for the district tourney title on Saturday, Feb. 22, and will be guaranteed a spot in the regional round of the WIAA 2A state tournament that begins later this month.

Lynden is the No. 2-ranked team in the WIAA 2A state RPI rankings, second only to the Burlington-Edison Tigers. The Tigers are not only the state’s top-ranked 2A team, but also the No. 1 seed in the District 1/2 2A tournament.

Sood acknowledged that, despite reaching the district tourney’s semifinals, a top-three finish in the tournament — and the berth in the state regionals that comes with it — is still no certainty for his squad. “It gets tougher,” Sood said, “but that’s great because we want challenges.”

You can view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Boys Basketball: Anacortes at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 15 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Anacortes 15 11 9 15 — 50

Terrace 13 11 14 13 — 51

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Muhammed Kinteh 13, Robbie Bainger 9, Jeffrey Anyimah 8, Jace Breakfield 6, Trazz Pepper 6, Mason Christianson 3, Jai Nath 3, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 2, Bradey Blackmer 1

Anacortes individual scoring: Chase Cornett 15, Grayson Eaton 12, Kaeden Flynn 8, Michael Aggergaard 6, Gaige Berow 5, Cameron Berow 4, Alek Miller, Connor Barton, Treyton Wilbur

Records: Mountlake Terrace 16-5 overall; Anacortes 12-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynden; Tuesday, Feb. 18; 6 p.m. at Mt. Vernon High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament semi-final game)

— By Doug Petrowski