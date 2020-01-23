Prep boys basketball: Kinteh scores 25 as Hawks defeat Scots

Nine games into the 2019-2020 season, Mountlake Terrace’s Muhammed Kinteh had scored a grand total of 22 points for an average of 2.7 points per game. But since he’s taken over in the post position for injured starter Jace Breakfield, the junior has upped his scoring production significantly — and helped the Hawks to three straight victories.

Kinteh scored a game-high 25 points on Wednesday as Terrace earned a key Wesco League win over the visiting Shorecrest Scots 75-55 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Kinteh tallied 21 of his 25 points in the second half when the Hawks broke open a tight game and ran off with the 20-point victory.

After Breakfield sustained a foot injury the week of Jan.13, Kinteh started against Everett on Jan.17 and scored 12 points, his season-high up to that point. That was followed by a 16-point effort against Aberdeen on Jan. 20 before another season-best scoring performance on Wednesday.

Kinteh was one of eight Hawks that made scoring contributions in the win over Shorecrest; Robbie Baringer also reached double-figures in scoring with 13 points.

Elijah Johnson, Dante Recabarren and Jack Sims scored 16, 13 and 12 points respectively for a Shorecrest team that lost for just the third time this year.

Terrace, now 5-1 in the 2A/3A Wesco League and 10-2 overall, will take part in a boys/girls hoops doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 24, at Lynnwood High School. The Hawks’ boys squad will play the Lynnwood Royals’ boys at 5:40 p.m. while the girls’ teams will follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 22

Shorecrest 12 16 13 14 — 55

Terrace 14 16 23 22 — 75

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Muhammed Kinteh 25, Robbie Baringer 13, Bradey Blackmer 8, Jeffrey Anyimah 8, Trazz Pepper 7, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 6, Mason Christianson 4, Jai Nath 4

Shorecrest individual scoring: Elijah Johnson 16, Dante Recabarren 13, Jack Sims 12, Newton Pepple 6, Marcus Tidwell 5, Hayden Bohag 3, Michael Atendido, Desmond Fox, Ben Lockwood

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-2 overall; Shorecrest 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 22; 5:40 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski