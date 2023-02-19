Prep boys basketball: Hawks take District 1 title with win over Eagles

With the top two seeds advancing to the final contest of the tourney, many expected the District 1 3A boys basketball tournament championship game to be a tight battle right up to the final buzzer. But the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had other plans.

Thanks to a fast start and a stifling defensive effort, the Hawks left little doubt who was the better team Saturday, steamrolling over the Arlington Eagles 57-34 and claiming their second District 1 tournament championship in a row.

Terrace, the tournament’s no.1 seed this year, jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first six-and-a-half minutes, led 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and was never threatened in the district title game played at Everett Community College.

The Hawks held the Eagles to their lowest point production of the season and more than 27 points below the team’s per-game scoring average.

Hawks’ Coach Nalin Sood, who’s placed an emphasis on defense throughout his 23 seasons leading the Terrace basketball program, gave his players all the credit for the team’s best defensive effort of the year.

“You want to prepare them, but that’s a very small percentage of it,” Sood said. “The high percentage of it is what they go out on the court and do from a cerebral and a physical standpoint. And they just went out there and showed that and did that. And they’ve done that all year. Sometimes it didn’t reflect on the score early on, but over time process-wise, they got better and better and better. And it came to fruition tonight.”

Arlington was held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters of the game before tallying 15 in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome of the contest was decided.

Sood was impressed that his team was able to smother an Arlington squad that entered the game with a 18-3 overall record and was the no.2 seed in the district tourney.

“They just took it to another level,” Sood said of his squad. “And I’m proud that they did that and realize who they can beat.”

Sophomore Leyton Martin was the only Eagle to reach double figure scoring with 14 points.

While not running on all cylinders, the Terrace offense didn’t necessarily have to on Saturday night. The team was led by the 15 points of junior Jaxon Dubiel. Zaveon Jones recorded 14 points, all of it in the paint against a big Arlington front line that included 6-foot-7-inch Jayce Rzechula and 6-foot-6-inch Billy Kooy.

Jones wasn’t fazed going up against opponents four and five inches taller than himself. “It was definitely tough on the inside,” he said. “The size differences — there’s a big gap. But using my pump fakes, I’ve got my ways.”

Jones was part of last year’s Hawk squad that also won the District 1 3A title; now with a second district championship, he was reflective following Saturday’s win.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Jones said of his teammates. “It feels amazing to see the guys improve and grow since the start of the season. It’s been a pleasure watching and playing with them.”

For Terrace’s Logan Tews, Saturday’s win was special in that he was not a part of last year’s district championship squad. The junior was playing on the Hawk’s junior varsity team last season but was determined to make the varsity roster this year.

“Coach (Nalin Sood) gave me another chance and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Tews said. “I was out of shape (so) I just really worked during the summer.”

“It feels great to just have this moment,” Tews added, holding onto a piece of the netting that he, his teammates and Sood cut down after the championship win.

Sood praised Tews after Saturday’s victory for more than just his contributions on the court this season.

“He’s become a better basketball player when he became just better all-around,” Sood said. “He’s a good football player, good basketball player, but all around us in everything he does he’s becoming real good at.”

“And then as a basketball player, as a point guard, he’s the quarterback,” Sood continued. “You’ve got to have a cerebralness about you on the court and he’s been able to do that in addition to his toughness and in addition to his playmaking abilities. He’s been doing that for a while but now, just the all-around young man that he’s becoming, what you’re seeing on the basketball court is because of that. He’s checking off a lot of boxes right now.”

The Hawks will lead a contingent of five Wesco League teams into the regional round of the WIAA 3A state basketball tournament. The regional rounds of the state tourney will be played Feb. 21, 24 and 25 at sites around the state, with matchups, game locations, dates and times expected to be announced by the WIAA on Sunday, Feb. 19. As the no. 3 team in the WIAA state RPI rankings, Terrace is anticipating a regional first- round bye and play on either Feb. 24 or 25, giving the squad plenty of practice time this week.

Sood doesn’t expect his squad to object to any hard-nosed practices leading up to their regional round game. “These kids, they just want to get better,” he said. “And my biggest challenge somedays is kicking them out of the gym.”

To view the entire District 1 3A boys basketball tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3865.

Prep Boys Basketball: Arlington vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 18 (District 1 3A boys basketball tournament championship game)

Arlington 2 9 8 15 – 34

Terrace 16 9 17 15 – 57

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 15, Zaveon Jones 14, Svayjeet Singh 8, Logan Tews 7, Chris Meegan 6, Andrew Delgadillo 4, Rayshaun Connor 3, Talan Zenk, Nic Sylvester, Don Brown, Gabe Towne, Joe Asalifew

Arlington individual scoring: Leyton Martin 14, Aiden Meis 8, Jake Willis 5, David Zachman 3, Jayce Rzechula 2, Ty Rusko 2, Jacoby Falor, Silas Miller, Kaid Hunter, Kaden Heiss, Billy Kooy, Jackson Trotter

Records: Mountlake Terrace 18-5 overall, 3-0 in District 1 tournament; Arlington 18-4 overall, 2-1 in District 1 tournament

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to be determined; time, place and date to be announced (WIAA 3A state boys basketball tournament regional round)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowki