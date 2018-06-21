Prep boys basketball: Hawks spend valuable summer time on the court

1 of 4

Summer basketball for local high school teams is all about getting some additional coaching and playing time in-between the regular prep seasons. For the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, that extra time on the court is especially important this summer.

The Hawks finished play in the Terrace Summer League on Thursday, falling to Mariner 50-36 in the league’s title game. For Coach Nalin Sood, winning or losing in June isn’t as important as simply having the opportunity to lead his players in team practices and competing against other squads during the offseason.

Even making the championship contest of a summer league is put into perspective by Sood. “It’s one more game,” he said. “For a team this young, minutes on the court are vital.”

Terrace graduated six players off of last winter’s squad that finished with an overall record of 22-4. Next season’s 2018-2019 Hawks will include many more underclassman that last year’s teams, including as many as four sophomores – including some with no previous varsity experience.

Jace Breakfield got some limited playing time as a freshman on last year’s Terrace varsity squad; the big 6-foot-6 center is expected to contribute much more to the team this upcoming season. He sees summer basketball as a time to focus on improving overall team fundamentals.

“We just use it to learn about what we haven’t been doing well,” he said.

In additional to building better team play this summer, Breakfield will also be working on improving his own personal strength and stamina. “(I’m) getting my body stronger,” he said. “Going to the weight room and getting physically stronger.”

Breakfield and his Terrace teammates will get some more court time next week when the team assists with the Kids Summer Basketball Camp starting on Monday, June 25, then spends the weekend in Lynden for a high school summer tournament.

Formal practices for the 2018-2019 prep basketball season begin on Nov. 12. the Hawks’ first game of the season is Dec. 1 at Squalicum.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski