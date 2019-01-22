Prep boys basketball: Hawks lose to Kelso Monday

For the fifth time in their last seven outings, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered a defeat, losing 56-38 to the Kelso Highlanders in a game played Monday afternoon at Lower Columbia College in Longview.

Kelso, the third-ranked team in the WIAA 3A state RPI rankings, had little trouble with the Hawks and raised their season record to 15-1 with the win.

Terrace could only stay close to the Highlanders through the first eight minutes as the contest was tied after the first quarter 14-14. But the Hawks went cold in the second and third quarters, scoring just four points in each period and allowing Kelso to run away with the victory.

Jace Breakfield led Terrace with 12 points; Kelso’s Shaw Anderson topped all scorers in the game with 23 points.

The Hawks (10-5 overall) will return to Wesco League play on Wednesday, Jan. 23, when they travel to Edmonds-Woodway for a matchup with the Warriors. E-W enters Wednesday’s contest with losses in two of their last three games.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Kelso, Jan. 21

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 12, Mason Petersen 9, Bradley Blackmer 8, Mason Christianson 7, Jeffrey Anyimah 2, Trevor Leen, Robbie Baringer

Kelso individual scoring: Shaw Anderson 23, Riley Noah 15, Jayden Hardeman 8, Josh Webb 6, Wyatt Brown 4

Terrace 14 4 4 16 — 38

Kelso 14 10 13 19 — 56

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-5 overall; Kelso 6-0 in 3A Greater St. Helens League, 15-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— By Doug Petrowski