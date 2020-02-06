Prep boys basketball: Hawks hold off Wildcats for 59-55 win

For the first time since Jan. 10, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had their full roster suited and available to play in a game. And it was a good thing as the Hawks would need every available body to hold off a stubborn Archbishop Murphy Wildcats squad Wednesday.

Terrace led by 14 points after three quarters, then held on to defeat the Wildcats 59-55 in the 2A/3A Wesco League contest played at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett.

The game marked the return of the Hawks’ junior post player Jace Breakfield, who had missed eight games with an injured foot. During his absence, Terrace’s Mason Christianson also sat out a couple games due to injury. Both were back in the lineup on Wednesday, with Christianson scoring 13 points to lead the Hawks and Breakfield adding 10 points in the win.

Muhammed Kinteh also reached double-digits in scoring for Terrace with 12 points.

Archbishop Murphy’s Jaxon Miller led all scorers in the game with 15 points; teammates Sage Oliveria and Lukas Doyle scored 14 and 10 points respectively for the Wildcats.

The Hawks will return home for their next action when they host the Meadowdale Mavericks at 7:15 p.m. The game will be preceded by the Hawks-Mavericks’ girls basketball contest, set to tipoff at 5:40 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy, Feb. 5

Mountlake Terrace 13 18 12 16 — 59

Archbishop Murphy 5 14 10 26 — 55

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 13, Muhammed Kinteh 12, Jace Breakfield 10, Trazz Pepper 8, Jeffrey Anyimah 8, Bradey Blackmer 3, Robbie Baringer 3, Vitaly Mikrtychyan 2, Jai Nath

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Jaxon Miller 15, Sage Oliveria 14, Lukas Doyle 10, Zach Ingle 9, Jon Masters 5, Ryan Kenny 2, Victor Jia, Colby Cribbs, JT Clymer

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-4 overall; Archbishop Murphy 3-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale; Friday, Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski