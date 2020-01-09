Prep boys basketball: Hawks fly over Eagles for 63-53 win

Taking control with a big push to start the fourth quarter, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks captured a 63-53 victory over the visiting Arlington Eagles in a Wesco League game played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

After the teams were knotted in a 38-38 tie after three quarters, Terrace outscored the Eagles 19-4 during the first six minutes of the final quarter to take an insurmountable lead and then hold on for the win.

Robbie Baringer led the Hawks in scoring with 16 points; Jace Breakfield and Mason Christianson assisted with 13 points each while Jeffrey Anyimah added 11 points in the victory.

Terrace will next face its toughest two-game stretch of the season when they host the 8-2 Stanwood Spartans on Friday, Jan. 10, then travel to 8-2 Marysville-Pilchuck on Monday, Jan. 13. Both upcoming opponents are 4-0 in Wesco League play while the Hawks (7-1 overall) boost a 3-0 league mark.

Prep Boys Basketball: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 8

Arlington 11 14 13 15 — 53

Terrace 13 18 7 25 — 63

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Robbie Baringer 16, Jace Breakfield 13, Mason Christianson 13, Jeffrey Anyimah 11, Bradey Blackmer 6, Trazz Pepper 4, Muhammad Kinteh

Arlington individual scoring: Joseph Schmidt 13, Ethan Martin 12, Colby Williamson 9, Quintin Yon-Wagner 6, Ryan Brown 4, Luke Brown 3, Bryce Petersen 2, Nick Lewis 2, Jaden Roskelley 2, Will Abram, Cade Younger

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-1 overall; Arlington 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski