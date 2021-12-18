Prep boys basketball: Hawks down Mavs

In a clash of Edmonds School District high school basketball teams, the Meadowdale Mavericks struggled to generate any offensive momentum and turned the ball over 25 times, in a 46-29 loss at home against the Hawks from Mountlake Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace sophomore forward Zaveon Jones scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the first quarter to give the Hawks the early lead, 12-4, after one.

The Mavs struggled for most of the second period, until two late 3-pointers, one each from Jeremy Kim and Henock Tsegay, evened up the quarter’s scoring and kept the Hawks’ lead at eight headed into halftime.

Terrace used a balanced attack in the third, outscoring Meadowdale in the quarter, 18-4, taking a commanding 22-point lead into the fourth.

Things started much of the same for Meadowdale in the fourth, going scoreless for nearly half the quarter. The Mavs exploded for 11 points in the final four-and-a-half minutes of the game, but it was too little, too late for Meadowdale.

Jones led the Hawks’ attack with 14 points to go with six steals, while Jeffery Anyimah had 10 points.

The Mavs were led by Henock Tsegay and Eben Sarka, who finished with seven points apiece. Sarka also had six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Mountlake Terrace will next take the court when they host their Holiday Tournament at Mountlake Terrace High School Dec. 28-29. The tournament will include the Hawks as well as teams from Ballard, Cedarcrest, Edmonds-Woodway, Kamiak, Lynnwood, Marysville-Pilchuck, and Sunnyside.

Meadowdale’s next game action comes Dec. 28 when they host Ferndale.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Dec. 16, 2021

Mountlake Terrace 12 10 18 06 — 46

Meadowdale 04 10 04 11 — 29

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Zaveon Jones 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Chris Meegan 8, Adison Mattix 8, Jaxon Dubiel 4, Don Brown 2, Tigran Mkrtychan 0, Vito Mkrtychyan 0, Emmanuel Jorga 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Henock Tsegay 7, Eben Sarka 7, Jaymon Wright 6, Jeremy Kim 3, Alex Lee 2, Noah Fulford 2, Evik Amy 2, Jake Britton 0, David Janzen 0, Malik Robinson 0

Records:

Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in league, 4-1 overall; Meadowdale 0-3 in league, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, Tuesday, Dec. 28; 3 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Ferndale; Tuesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams