Prep boys basketball: Hawks down Lions in first day of MLT Holiday Tourney

1 of 5

After a close battle for 24 minutes, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks pulled away late to earn a victory on the first day of the MLT Holiday Tourney.

The Hawks outscored the Lakeside Lions 23-16 in the fourth quarter to grab a 57-49 win on Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Mason Christianson led all scorers with 19 points in the contest; teammate Mason Petersen contributed 16 points in the Terrace victory.

Lakeside was led by the 12 points of Luke Blecher and 11 points of Kamal Muhammad.

The Hawks will go for a sweep of their two games at the two-day tournament when they match up against the Ballard Beavers on Saturday, Dec. 28; tipoff of the final game of the day will be at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lakeside vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 28 (at MLT Holiday Tourney)

Lakeside 8 11 14 16 — 49

Terrace 9 11 14 23 — 57

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 19, Mason Petersen 16, JesseJames Martineau 7, Jace Breakfield 5, Robbie Baringer 5, Jeffrey Anyimah 3, Bradey Blackmer 2, Trevor Leen

Lakeside individual scoring: Luke Belcher 12, Kamal Muhammad 11, Jared Feikes 7, Robert Breyer 6, Jack Stephens 6, Brenden Chan 3, Alex Albrecht 2, Jack Dickinson 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-0 overall; Lakeside 1-6 in 3A Metro League, 2-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Ballard; Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (at MLT Holiday Tourney)

— By Doug Petrowski