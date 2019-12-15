Prep boys basketball: Hawks dismantle Rams in Highline tourney game

The Mount Rainier Rams walked into the Highline Center, site of their boys basketball game against the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Saturday, just 10 minutes before tipoff looking weary and lethargic — and the Hawks took full advantage.

Fueled by a 23-2 run in the first half, Terrace dismantled the Rams 64-35 in an Alliance Flooring Showdown contest played on the campus of Highline College in Des Moines.

The game was the fourth for Mount Rainier in five days, including a home date just the night before. “They had a game last night so I don’t know what was left in their tank,” Terrace coach Nalin Sood said.

The Rams actually held a 9-8 lead midway through the first quarter but fatigue took its toll and the Hawks pounced, running up their own lead of 31-11 late in the second quarter.

Terrace’s first-half success could also be attributed to a stingy second-quarter zone defense that allowed just two points, and a perfect shooting performance from senior Mason Christianson, who went 4-for-4 from the field and 7-for-7 from the foul line before halftime.

Christianson credited both his fellow Hawks and team philosophy for his flawless first-half showing. “My teammates were getting me open, I was staying aggressive,” he said. “Nothing much, just running the offense – what coach is telling to do.”

Christianson scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half. The big point total was a result of an assertive style of offense that coaches want him to lead, the senior explained.

“If you’re not aggressive, we’re not going to score,” Christianson said. “I mean, I just try to take the team under (my) wing and be aggressive. Hopefully it (is) contagious, and it was.”

Three other Hawks reached double-figures in scoring on Saturday: Jeffrey Anyimah and Robbie Baringer each scored 12 points while Jace Breakfield contributed 10 points.

Breakfield and Anyimah each had double-doubles in the contest as Breakfield pulled down 11 rebounds while Anyimah grabbed 10 rebounds. As a team, the Hawks out-rebounded the Rams 42-30.

A solid man-to-man defense has been a staple of Mountlake Terrace basketball for some time, so for the Hawks to utilize a zone for all of the second quarter and into the second half on Saturday was noteworthy. Sood explained that the game became a good time to practice the defensive discipline.

“Now is the time, just because it’s a non-league game, to try working on some things,” Sood said. “We’ve always had it in our arsenal, it’s always something we would like to do. We haven’t needed to do it; maybe at the end of the season you have some regrets that you didn’t do it here-or-there. But it’s something we want to work on; today was a good chance to work on it.”

“You’ll probably see it again — and for our opponents: when? We’ll never tell you,” Sood continued. “But we’ve got to have it as something we can do at some point.”

Terrace’s defense held Mount Rainier to just 20% shooting from the field in the first half (6-for-30) and 25% for the game (15-for-60). The Rams made only one of 14 shot attempts from beyond the three-point line.

Saturday’s victory lifted the Hawks’ record to 3-0; the great start has everyone associated with the team smiling, especially Christianson.

“It’s unreal, especially for senior year,” he said. “It couldn’t be better; couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Prep Boys Basketball: Mount Rainier vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 14

Mount Rainier 14 2 15 4 — 35

Mountlake Terrace 20 18 16 10 — 64

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 19, Jeffrey Anyimah 12, Robbie Baringer 12, Jace Breakfield 10, Trazz Pepper 6, Jai Nath 2, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 2, Bradey Blackmer 1, Cameron Larsen

Mount Rainier individual scoring: Robert Wright 10, Kolten Lerwick 8, Ricky Bell III 5, Trenton Brown 5, Sarbatt Singh 5, Joe Gribble 2, Julian Rahn, Navi Singh, Isaiah Fulmore, Jeremiah Johnson, Sebastian Fesseden, Vincent Orsillo

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall; Mount Rainier 2-1 in 4A North Puget Sound League, 2-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Story and photos by Doug Petrowski